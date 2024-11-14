Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, ("Standard") (OTCQX: SPFX) is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting, held on November 8, 2024. of record as of September 9, 2024, participated in person and via the iProxyDirect portal.

Meeting Details:



Date: November 8, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Three Lakes Clubhouse, 13321 SW 151st Terrace, Miami, Florida 33186 Record Date: September 9, 2024

"We are excited to announce an exceptional turnout at this year's annual meeting, with nearly 65% of our total voting shares represented on all key proposals," said William Koppelmann, CEO of Standard. "It was a valuable opportunity to engage with our shareholders, hear their perspectives, and highlight Standard's accomplishments over the past year.”

At the meeting, shareholders voted on and approved all proposed items, underscoring their confidence in Standard's direction and strategic vision. These approved initiatives reflect the Company's commitment to driving sustainable growth, strengthening shareholder value, and positioning itself as a leader in the premium finance industry. Standard looks forward to building on this momentum in the upcoming year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook on for the remainder of 2024. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "expect", "will", and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; growth opportunities; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; and results of operations, including revenue, and net income. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Standard undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at or the SEC's website at .

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) is an industry-specific holding company pursuing merger and acquisition opportunities of synergistic businesses to take advantage of the economies of scale within the specialty finance industry. SPFX companies have provided financing solutions in excess of $2 Billion to businesses and individuals to secure coverage for their property and casualty insurance policies. SPFX companies currently operate in more than thirty-five states throughout the U.S. With a market exceeding $80 Billion in total premiums financed annually, SPFX continuously seeks advantages of roll-up opportunities in a historically consolidating industry while providing maximum value for its shareholders.

