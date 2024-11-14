Oglethorpe Power Third Quarter 2024 Investor Briefing Call To Be Held November 21
Date
11/14/2024 10:32:04 AM
TUCKER, Ga., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power executive management will discuss third quarter results during a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Investors, media and the public may view a live webcast or join via telephone.
How to Participate:
Join via Webcast:
Join the live webcast here:
The presentation may be downloaded when the conference begins.
Join via Telephone:
Registration is required to receive dial-in information and a PIN number to participate via telephone. Register before or during the conference call here:
Participants who join by telephone can ask questions at the end of the call.
Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Oglethorpe Power's website, .
For investor questions or questions regarding the investor briefing call, please contact Joe Rick, Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations, at 770-270-7240 or via e-mail at [email protected] . For media inquiries, please contact Heather Teilhet, Senior Vice President of External Affairs, at 770-270-7187 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
About Oglethorpe Power
Oglethorpe Power is among the nation's largest power supply cooperatives and is one of the largest energy producers in Georgia. With more than $16 billion in assets, Oglethorpe Power owns and operates a diverse portfolio of resources to provide reliable, affordable, safe and environmentally responsible energy to 38 consumer-owned, not-for-profit Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) that provide retail electricity to approximately 4.5 million Georgians. Through its investment in nuclear, natural gas, hydro and coal resources, Oglethorpe Power's generation fleet has a combined capacity of more than 9,300 megawatts. For more information, visit
.
SOURCE Oglethorpe Power Corporation
