Touchdown! Cheez-It® Increases Donation To $300,000 For The College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard For Teachers Initiative

Second year of partnership underscores Kellanova's commitment to creating #BetterDays for everyone

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row,

Cheez-It® is partnering with the College (CFP) Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers initiative to give back to educators who have continuously stepped up for their students. Cheez-It is donating $300,000 to Extra Yard for Teachers-a $50,000 increase from the previous year-to help ensure teachers have the tools they need to inspire and educate future generations.

Cheez-It Extra Yard for Teachers $300,000

"Cheez-It

is thrilled to once again partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers to give back to educators who truly elevate the teaching profession," said

Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "It's an honor to be able to give back to the people who have made such an indelible mark on their students and communities."

#BetterDays for communities across the country

Kellanova is committed to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 through its Better DaysTM Promise , the company's social and environmental strategy. This ongoing partnership between Kellanova's iconic Cheez-It brand and the CFP Foundation, the largest sports entity dedicated to inspiring and empowering teachers, aims to recognize teachers across the country who have their students Feelin' The Cheeziest-or next level excited-about school.

"The CFP Foundation is honored to partner with our friends at Kellanova to support teachers across the country," said Britton Banowsky, Executive Director at the College Football Playoff Foundation. "Both of our organizations recognize that great teachers change lives and are vital to the success of every community. We look forward to seeing this partnership continue to make an impact well into the future."

During the 2023 college football season, Cheez-It's $250,000 donation helped fund 444 projects for 343 teachers at 175 schools, including underfunded schools across Illinois and Michigan with diverse populations where at least 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

Empowering teachers through sport

This year, Cheez-It has planned multiple surprises for teachers through various funding of classroom projects on DonorsChoose .

Additionally, Cheez-It and the CFP Foundation have engaged multiple college football student-athletes to express gratitude and share personal stories that honor educators and highlight their invaluable contributions.

Follow

@CheezIt

on

Instagram ,

Facebook

and

TikTok to keep up with the latest on how

Cheez-It is showing up this college football season. To learn more about Kellanova's Better Days Promise commitments, click here .

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at .

About the College Football Playoff Foundation

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving as the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff and works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and non-profits to support educators and improve student outcomes. The purpose of the CFP Foundation lies in supporting PK-12 education by elevating the teaching profession. The CFP Foundation inspires and empowers educators by focusing its work in four areas: recognition, resources, recruitment and retention, and professional development. To learn more, visit cfp-foundation and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.

SOURCE Kellanova

