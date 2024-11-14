Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Insulating Accessory For Windows (DNV-707)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a window accessory that would provide the benefits of triple-pane windows without the exorbitant cost," said an inventor, from

Littleton, Colo., "so I invented the XTRA-PANE. My design would stop cold drafts, and it would offer a clear view outside."

The patent-pending invention provides a window screen replacement product to stop cold drafts. In doing so, it offers an insulating barrier, which could help lower heating and air conditioning costs. It also eliminates the need to look through a mesh screen, and it can be used on picture windows. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and classrooms. Additionally, it provides the benefits of triple-pane windows at a fraction of the cost. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DNV-707, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

