Carbon Offsetting Market Report 2024-2029, Profiles Of South Pole, 3Degrees, EKI Energy Services, Native, Carbonbetter, Terrapass, Climetrek, Tasman Environmental, Climeco, NATUREOFFICE
Date
11/14/2024 10:31:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Offsetting market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon offsetting market exhibits robust growth projections as enterprises and governments globally intensify efforts towards combating climate change. With a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.33% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the market is anticipated to burgeon from US$28.625 billion to US$48.954 billion. This growth trajectory underscores the escalating commitment to environmental stewardship and the integration of sustainable practices across various industry verticals.
Asia Pacific Market Outlook
The Asia Pacific region is poised for exponential growth, prompted by the imperative to address substantial CO2 emissions and meet stringent climate goals. National governments are encouraging industries through incentives such as carbon credits to adopt carbon neutralization practices. These initiatives, particularly in high-emission countries like China, are expected to significantly propel the regional market's expansion.
Implications for Stakeholders
The uptrend in the carbon offsetting market represents a nexus of environmental responsibility and economic opportunity. Power, energy, aviation, industrial, and transportation sectors are among the diverse industries that the carbon offset market encompasses. Stakeholders in these sectors stand to benefit from increased adoption of voluntary carbon offset projects and a rise in strategic actions toward sustainability. The worldwide push for greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, along with governmental support, continues to uplift the market's prospects.
In this complex and evolving landscape, comprehensive analyses of market dynamics, competitive positioning, and customer behavior offer critical insights. Strategic decision-makers are positioned to align their efforts with market trends, identify growth opportunities, and make informed, impactful investments in carbon offset initiatives.
The future of the carbon offsetting market is inextricably linked with global sustainability objectives. As awareness spreads and technologies advance, the continuous collaboration of governments, industries, and voluntary parties is anticipated to foster a market conducive to ecological and economic improvements. For ongoing updates and further information on the carbon offsetting market's progress, media outlets are encouraged to maintain close watch on emerging trends and strategic developments within the industry.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 145
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $28.63 billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $48.95 billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Some of the key companies profiled in this Carbon Offsetting Market report include:
South Pole 3Degrees EKI Energy Services Ltd. Native CarbonBetter Terrapass Climetrek Tasman Environmental ClimeCo LLC NATUREOFFICE
