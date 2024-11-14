Brokertech Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership With Instech.IE To Drive Global Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2024 -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the first and largest broker-led insurtech innovation ecosystem, announces a strategic partnership with Instech, an Ireland-based insurance innovation leader. This relationship continues BTV's mission to propel the insurance forward through collaboration and knowledge sharing, ultimately providing insurtech companies on both sides of the Atlantic with resources and support to access new markets, foster innovation, and drive growth.

Through this collaboration, Irish insurtechs aiming to enter the U.S. market will have access to BTV's network of industry experts and knowledge of the industry, while U.S.-based companies seeking European expansion will benefit from Instech's established connections and insights within Ireland and Europe.

"We are thrilled to announce our relationship with Instech. At BrokerTech Ventures, we're committed to advancing insurtech opportunities and innovation," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO and BrokerTech Ventures Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our relationship with Instech creates a valuable pipeline for startups to reach new markets, allowing them to thrive and grow by tapping into the expertise and networks unique to each region. We believe that global collaboration will continue to spur insurtech innovation, helping us identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster."

BTV and Instech will jointly share learnings, strategies, and innovation case studies relevant to both the U.S. and European insurance landscapes.

"This relationship with BrokerTech Ventures reflects our dedication to supporting Irish companies as they navigate global expansion," said Gary Leyden, Instech CEO. "At the same time, we're excited to introduce U.S. insurtechs to the unique opportunities Ireland offers as a gateway to Europe. Together, we're not just opening doors-we're creating a pathway for sustained, impactful growth."

The partnership with Instech strengthens the global reach of BTV as its third global relationship. BTV also has formal and informal relationships with Insurtech Israel and the LATAM Insurtech Accelerator, enabling a global pipeline of innovation.

Instech

InsTech was founded on a clear mission; to position Ireland as a global centre for insurance innovation, where industry incumbents and start-ups can come together to collaborate and create the next generation of insurance solutions.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at , or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

