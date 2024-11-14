Atlantic Restoration Rebrands To HOUZPITAL, Redefining Property Damage Restoration With Smart Home Solutions And Environmental Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024

HOUZPITAL

on

November 14, 2024, marking a transformative shift in how restoration meets the future. This rebrand signals a new era for the company as it integrates core restoration services with available smart home and protective solutions. HOUZPITAL's mission is to provide more than traditional restoration by prioritizing health, safety, and to ensure properties are not only restored but reimagined.

Expanding on Tradition with Cutting-Edge Services

For close to two decades, Atlantic Restoration has been a trusted name in Connecticut's property restoration sector, delivering high-quality services that include water, fire, mold, and storm damage restoration. As HOUZPITAL, the company remains dedicated to these core restoration offerings while enhancing its portfolio with smart home technology and proactive environmental solutions. HOUZPITAL continues to prioritize rapid response times and expert assessment in every restoration project, ensuring properties are brought back to their original condition with care and precision.

By combining its traditional expertise with modern technology, HOUZPITAL is redefining restoration with intelligent home solutions that proactively safeguard properties. These include automated monitoring systems and enhanced security features, all designed to add value and provide lasting protection against future risks.

HOUZPITAL's Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

Beyond restoration, HOUZPITAL is committed to environmentally responsible practices that align with modern sustainability standards. The company incorporates eco-friendly methods and materials, ensuring that each project contributes to a healthier environment. This includes utilizing low-impact materials, promoting energy-efficient practices, and educating clients on maintaining eco-conscious spaces. HOUZPITAL's unique approach not only restores but also protects and enriches properties, offering peace of mind through every season.

"The rebranding reflects HOUZPITAL's commitment to its clients and the community," said CEO Greg Radin.

"Becoming HOUZPITAL is more than a name change, it's about setting a new standard where we actively protect and enhance properties rather than just repair them. This approach ensures clients receive more value, a higher level of security, and the confidence that their homes and businesses are better protected from future challenges."

New Website and Digital Resources

The HOUZPITAL brand will launch with a refreshed website showcasing its expanded services and smart home solutions. Clients will find an easy-to-navigate platform where they can explore how HOUZPITAL's advanced restoration services-including water, fire, mold, and storm damage restoration-seamlessly integrate with smart technology to safeguard your property. HOUZPITAL's franchise expansion plans further align with this rebrand, aiming to deliver innovative, smart home-focused restoration nationwide.

About HOUZPITAL

HOUZPITAL, formerly Atlantic Restoration, is Connecticut's premier provider of environmentally conscious property restoration. Combining fire and water damage restoration with intelligent home solutions, HOUZPITAL serves both residential and commercial clients who prioritize safety, innovation, and long-term value. With a strong focus on smart technology, environmental integrity, and customer trust, HOUZPITAL is setting a new industry standard in restoration, empowering clients to protect their properties through expert recovery and future-ready upgrades.

