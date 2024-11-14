UES Ranks #81 On The ENR 2024 Top 200 Environmental Firms Survey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Debuts on Survey as it Expands Environmental Consulting Services with Added Specialties

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UES , a national engineering and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce its debut on the ENR 2024 Top 200 Environmental Firms Survey at #81. The Top 200 Environmental Firms ranking is based on participants' 2023 revenue from noted service line and end categories of global environmental services. UES' inclusion in the rankings comes as UES is building on its mission to create a sustainable future by enhancing the scope of its environmental services. With a team of nearly 4,000 engineers, scientists, certified inspectors, and technicians, UES is adding roles supporting expanded environmental regulatory compliance consulting capabilities including: environmental assessments for NEPA review; ecosystem identification and mapping; imperiled species surveys; cultural resource management; and environmental permitting at the federal, state, and local levels. UES' enhanced capabilities augment their full range of environmental assessment, analysis, and remediation services.

From development to redevelopment, UES supports planning, design, and construction projects to plan for and solve complex environmental challenges. Ensuring that projects adhere to strict environmental regulations and protect natural habitats, UES' nationwide network of more than 85 locations are dedicated to serving as a trusted partner to the public, private, and tribal sectors in matters of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies.

Through strategic acquisition, hiring, and career advancement offerings, UES continues to strengthen a multidisciplinary team of biologists, ecologists, archaeologists, hydrologists, data managers, environmental planners, and regulation specialists.

“The demand for environmentally responsible development continues to grow, and we're proud to play a role in making a positive, progress-driven impact on sustainability efforts,” said UES CEO Dave Witsken.“This expansion of our suite of services will continue to propel UES as an industry leader backed by a dynamic team. We are honored our work in this area qualifies us for ranking among other industry leaders on the ENR 2024 Top 200 Environmental Firms Survey.”

In 2023, UES acquired InControl Technologies, an environmental consulting firm located in Houston, and Biome Consulting Group, an ecological consulting firm located in the Central Gulf Coast, to further enhance its expanding focus on providing robust environmental services.

To learn more, visit teamues.com/what-we-do/ .

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with expertise in the areas of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. With nearly 4,000 professionals across 85+ branches, UES provides geotechnical engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. UES consults on projects of all sizes in industries such as transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, energy, healthcare, education, residential, and more. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit or follow UES on social media.

