The global formaldehyde market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.46% during the forecast period.

North America is one of the oldest regions that has benefitted from Hexion Inc.'s technological advancement in formaldehyde-based products, especially resins for the forest products industry. The company further stated that it has large stakes in the areas of Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. One of the key chemicals the company deals with is formaldehyde-based resins, which are used as an adhesive and a binder when manufacturing various engineered lumber products. They are medium-density fiberboard, particle board, oriented strand board, different forms of plywood, and laminated veneer lumber, among others.

Construction and furniture industries are some of the areas that have used the product in their construction and remodeling activities. Moreover, the company has formaldehyde as one of the key raw materials for producing chemicals and products such as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and butanediol. The company's formaldehyde products are also used in the agriculture, energy, and automotive industries. Both forest products and formaldehyde have a slow turnover, and thus, the company's manufacturing facilities are located near customers.

Dynea is a specialty company that produces wood adhesives, founded in Norway. It is a first-mover company with a significant production presence in the European market. The company offers formaldehyde under the specialty adhesive and polymers section. The companies engaged in developing formaldehyde production projects are creating a push to support market growth throughout the projected period.

GLOBAL FORMALDEHYDE MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK:

Asia Pacific's formaldehyde market is anticipated to grow significantly.

The formaldehyde market is expected to increase significantly in the Asia Pacific due to rising production costs, rapid industrialization, and population expansion. Formaldehyde usage in the region is also being fueled by its growing use in various applications, including textile and construction, among others. In line with this, India's domestic clothing and textile sector accounted for 7% of industrial value and 2% of the nation's GDP.

Data released by the American Institute of Architects' (AIA) Shanghai office indicate that China is expected to construct ten cities similar to New York by 2025. Further, a notice for the Implementation of Urban Renewal Actions in 2020 was released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) following China's 14th Five-Year Plan. Thus, while China has been rapidly urbanizing, with its rate of urbanization standing at 64.7% in 2022, the government aims to enhance the Chinese cities' quality of life by implementing this urban transformation policy and developing eco-friendly cities.

The European and North American regions are anticipated to follow Asia Pacific in the formaldehyde market by holding a significant market share throughout the forecast period.

