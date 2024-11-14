Results Of Annual General Meeting
Date
11/14/2024 10:16:52 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global InterConnection Group Limited announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The votes received from shareholders on each resolution for the AGM are set out in the attached
Attachment
20241114 GIG results of AGM
