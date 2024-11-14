Pedestrian Injuries Rise Amid E-Bike Boom: Zneimer & Zneimer Weighs In On Accountability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chicago personal injury law firm addresses complexities of pedestrian accidents involving e-bikes and offers insights on accountability and compensation.

- Peter ZneimerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the rapid growth of electric scooters and e-bikes on Chicago streets and bike paths, concerns about pedestrian safety have surged. The personal injury attorneys at Zneimer & Zneimer P.C. highlight the complexities surrounding these incidents, especially when it comes to determining liability.“Pedestrian injuries involving e-bikes and electric scooters can be severe, ranging from broken bones to long-term trauma,” states Peter Zneimer. The firm, experienced in cases involving motor vehicle and pedestrian collisions, notes that the influx and popularity of these devices has led to an increase in injuries, but the question of accountability remains complicated.One challenge is how these devices are classified. Depending on how electric scooters and e-bikes are viewed (either as motor vehicles or bicycles), responsibility and applicable laws may vary. This ambiguity can complicate claims when pedestrians are injured. When an incident occurs, it often requires thorough investigation to identify whether the rider, rental company, or even city infrastructure played a role in the accident. Seeking advice from an experienced electric scooter lawyer is crucial in these cases.Victims of such accidents are encouraged to document the scene, collect witness accounts, and seek immediate medical attention. According to Zneimer & Zneimer, these steps are important for building a strong claim.“Whether you're dealing with a scooter injury or any pedestrian-related accident, having sufficient evidence can make a significant difference in understanding and determining liability,” the firm notes.While pedestrian actions can sometimes contribute to an accident, it doesn't always absolve the rider or rental company from responsibility. Chicago's pathways, shared by pedestrians and high-speed e-bikes, often present risks that require clear regulations to manage effectively.Zneimer & Zneimer P.C., known for their expertise in personal injury cases, stresses the importance of understanding the applicable laws in these scenarios and seeking proper legal guidance from a scooter injury lawyer after an accident.“The use of these devices is growing faster than the rules governing them,” they point out.“Pedestrians need to know their rights and take steps to protect them.”For more information about pedestrian injuries involving e-bikes and electric scooters, or for assistance with a personal injury claim, contact Zneimer & Zneimer P.C. at 773-516-4100 or visit .

