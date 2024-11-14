Booking Holdings Inc. To Present At The Nasdaq 51St Investor Conference
NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) today announced that Chief financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen will speak at the nasdaq 51st Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley at the May Fair Hotel in London, on December 11, beginning at 4:00 am ET / 9:00 am GMT. A live Audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at . A replay will be available approximately 24 hours later and will remain available for 12 months.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.
