Booking Holdings Inc. To Present At The Nasdaq 51St Investor Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) today announced that Chief Officer Ewout Steenbergen will speak at the 51st Investor Conference, held in association with at the May Fair Hotel in London, on December 11, beginning at 4:00 am ET / 9:00 am GMT. A live cast of the presentation will be available to the public at . A replay will be available approximately 24 hours later and will remain available for 12 months.



About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through five primary consumer-facing brands: Booking , Priceline , Agoda , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings and follow us on X @BookingHoldings.

