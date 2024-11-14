Swiftly And PDI Technologies Join Forces To Further Connect Consumers, Brands And Convenience Retailers Through Deals And More On The Gasbuddy App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Having successfully launched with grocery and other retail channels, Swiftly is now bringing product offers from Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) brands to the c-store ecosystem

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly ,

a leading provider of innovative retail and tools, today announced a strategic relationship with PDI Technologies , a global leader in the convenience retail and wholesale ecosystem. Together, Swiftly and PDI are providing brands with the to deliver personalized offers and advertisements to consumers through the PDI GasBuddy app

and its 6.5+ million monthly users. GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform, saving North American drivers and consumers money on gas and other items every day.

Convenience stores continue to be a growing part of the larger retail sector, as they align with consumer preferences that increasingly favor fast, efficient, and cost-conscious options. With over 150,000 convenience stores in the United States and because most shoppers will choose a store based on its location, fragmentation presents an ongoing challenge for retailers and brand marketers that want to reach and engage with consumers. The Swiftly Retail Media Network and GasBuddy provide a single point of entry for launching

personalized and engaging deals, challenges, advertisements, loyalty programs and alcohol cashback promotions while empowering retailers and brands to overcome those fragmentation challenges.



"GasBuddy's highly engaged user base and Swiftly's capabilities seamlessly integrate, offering intuitive savings opportunities that drive sales at the convenience store checkout," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO at Swiftly. "The Swiftly and PDI networks of brand relationships and wealth of data will help convenience store operators extend their digital reach, grow customer lifetime value and generate more revenue."

GasBuddy app users can earn cashback rewards effortlessly with a new Receipt Scanning capability. Users simply snap a picture of their receipt, and Swiftly's technology will match purchased items with deals and challenges that rack up points that can be cashed out to a linked PayPal account or used to redeem various retail gift cards. For brands, this enhances item recognition and provides actionable product intelligence, enabling them to execute targeted promotions with pinpoint accuracy on the Swiftly platform while optimizing marketing strategies and enhancing customer engagement and value.

"Shoppers go from the pump to the convenience store, and it's imperative for brands and retailers to capitalize on this high-intent part of the journey to encourage conversions and build relationships with consumers," said Todd Gulbransen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Programs & Marketing, at PDI Technologies. "Our integration with Swiftly enables touchpoints across the entire customer journey. We are excited to provide GasBuddy users with a more personalized shopping experience and help CPG brands gain additional value from the combined offering."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace.

For more information, please visit

About PDI Technologies



With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website .

About

GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas and other items every day. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddyTM payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy's publishing and software businesses enable the world's leading fuel, convenience, QSR, and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit gasbuddy .

