PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics
for
wide-area perimeter and border security, is proud to announce the release of PureActiv® Version 16. This new version introduces advanced features aimed at providing nuisance alarm elimination, and autonomous perimeter detection, classification, tracking, alerting, and deterrence-designed to address the evolving security needs of critical infrastructure.
Continue Reading
"We are excited to release PureActiv® Version 16 as the next step in autonomous perimeter security"
Post thi
PureActiv Version 16
PureActiv® Version 16 leverages PureTech's patented geospatial AI-boosted technology, delivering accuracy in detecting and classifying potential threats with near-zero
nuisance alarms. One of the new capabilities in Version 16 includes enhanced machine learning (ML) models that significantly improve classification accuracy, allowing
for
precise differentiation between real access control events and
faulty door switches/locks.
Key features include:
Enhanced ML Models : Improved classification accuracy, ensuring real access control events are confirmed while nuisance alarms are automatically rejected.
PTZ Camera Tracking of Specific Intruders : Intelligent tracking of specific intruders with Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras
for
real-time situational awareness and response.
Access Control Real and Nuisance alarm differentiation plus auto-clearing.
Integrated
Air and Ground Intrusion
Detection : Integration of ground and counter-drone detection into a single operating picture, providing protection across land, maritime domain and air.
"We are excited to release PureActiv® Version 16 as the next step in autonomous perimeter security," said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc. "With enhanced machine learning models, advanced PTZ camera tracking, and integrated detection capabilities, PureActiv® continues to set the standard
for
protecting borders and critical infrastructures."
"This new release enables new autonomous capabilities that go beyond conventional measures, providing operational advantages and seamlessly blending with other integrated technology systems," says Chris Sincock, VP of Critical Infrastructure.
For
more information on PureActiv® Version 16 and its new security capabilities, visit
or contact us at 602-424-9842.
About PureTech Systems
PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established
in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©,
for
real time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets
for
country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters,
and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports). To find out more about PureTech Systems Inc. visit our website at
, call 602-424-9842 or
email
[email protected] .
