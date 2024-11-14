Consensys: Infura's Decentralized Infrastructure Network Moves To Launch As An Eigenlayer AVS, After Adding Access To 12 Chains In Its First Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



DIN Launches as an AVS at Devcon Bangkok 2024

50+ partners offering connectivity to 12+ networks are already handling 100 million requests daily New din website and DIN whitepaper now available

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after announcing its initial list of providers building the public infrastructure for an improved internet, Consensys

and

Infura's

Decentralized Infrastructure

(DIN) is now handling requests across a dozen blockchain networks. Today at the 2024 Devcon conference in Bangkok, DIN unveiled its plan to also launch as an EigenLayer AVS, marking a new chapter for connectivity and broader access to web3 across multiple blockchain networks.

DIN is a decentralized web3 API marketplace making web3 more accessible, reliable and efficient while providing a powerful new way for developers to connect to Ethereum and other top-tier blockchains. In 2024, new networks that have been decentralized by DIN include Blast L2, Mantle, Starknet, ZKsync, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), opBNB, and Scroll, providing developers new opportunities to build and scale their applications with significant infrastructure support.

Launching DIN as an AVS through EigenLayer will allow web3 builders and operators to tap into the security guarantee of staked ETH and the intersubjective nature of EIGEN to run a wide array of services. By harnessing the power of restaking and supporting infrastructure, DIN can further expand its decentralized infrastructure offerings to foster a more robust and resilient Ethereum ecosystem.

Less than a year after launching in its initial federated phase, over 40 of the 50 providers in DIN have been tested and over a quarter are serving traffic. This progress reflects the pioneering network's progressive shift towards decentralization and its expansion into a permissionless marketplace and service discovery layer for web3, simplifying the launch of new services across additional web3 gateways.

"This is an important step in DIN building on-chain," said

Tom Hay, head of product for Infura DIN . "By leaning on Ethereum's economic security through EigenLayer, we continue to build on DIN's steady progress creating a web3 permissionless marketplace for infrastructure services."

DIN's progress is a significant milestone in Consensys and Infura's ongoing efforts to foster decentralized internet infrastructure.



"Consensys has been a pioneer in building crypto user experiences, dev tooling and infrastructure, and has played an instrumental role in growing Ethereum," says

Sreeram Kannan, founder of EigenLayer . "We are delighted that Consensys and Infura are joining the EigenLayer ecosystem to enable Decentralized Infrastructure Network (DIN), the leading web3 rpc marketplace, to leverage Ethereum's economic security using EigenLayer. Building DIN as an EigenLayer AVS enables permissionless infrastructure provision, thus scaling the marketplace while simultaneously increasing reliability and reducing costs - another step forward in our mission of driving open innovation"

Why DIN Matters

The cooperative and competitive dynamics among DIN Providers drive down development costs and improve access to decentralized Web3 gateways. Taking a decentralized approach offers developers greater connectivity to emerging blockchain networks at a lower cost with increased reliability. DIN allows web3 gateway providers to simultaneously compete and cooperate, which means ultimately everyone wins, including users.

DIN providers collaborate on key components like router, node infrastructure kits, and payments, scaling decentralized RPC solutions for builders. Simultaneously, DIN provides a vital new solution for emerging blockchain networks looking to scale.



To learn more or plug in to DIN right away, read the new DIN whitepaper at

din .



