Progressive's 12Th Annual Keys To Progress® Program Donates Nearly 100 Vehicles To Military Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On Nov. 14 the program will honor veterans across the country with a lifechanging donation

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to drive progress on the road by providing reliable for veterans, military-related organizations and veteran-owned small business owners across the country, Progressive Insurance® has announced its 12th annual Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway event will take place Nov. 14, 2024.

Ninety-six veterans will receive the keys to that offer dependable transportation, enabling them to get back on the road and progress forward in their lives. Since its launch in 2013, the Keys to Progress program has donated more than 1,100 vehicles to veterans and their families.

"Our Keys to Progress initiative is a wonderful example of Progressive's purpose to help people move forward and live fully," said Tricia Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Progressive. "We're proud to be celebrating our 12th year of supporting veterans and will present almost 100 well-deserving veterans and their families with keys to a vehicle that will provide them reliable transportation to get on the road and move forward in life."

The 2024 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway events will take place in the following cities:



Anchorage, AK

Mobile, AL

Little Rock, AR

Phoenix, AZ

Pasadena, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Bremerton, WA

Colorado Springs, CO

Brookfield, CT

Newark, DE

Jacksonville, FL

Miramar, FL

Orlando, FL

Tampa, FL

West Palm, FL

Kennesaw, GA

Honolulu, HI

Davenport, IA

Boise, ID

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, KS

Louisville, KY

New Orleans, LA

Baton Rouge, LA

Westwood, MA

Glen Burnie, MD

Sterling Heights, MI

Minneapolis, MN

Kansas City, MO

Jackson, MS

Missoula, MT

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Fargo, ND

La Vista, NE

South Plainfield, NJ

Albuquerque, NM

Las Vegas, NV

Albany, NY

Brooklyn, NY

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Perrysburg, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Tigard, OR

Pittsburgh, PA

Malvern, PA

Warwick, RI

Greenville, SC

Charleston, SC

Sioux Falls, SD

Memphis, TN

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

San Antonio, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Alexandria, VA

Richmond, VA

Seattle, WA

Appleton, WI Charleston, WV

*Some cities will host multiple events and give away more than one vehicle

"Keys to Progress continues to provide relief, support and stability to lives of military men, women and their families in recognition of everything they have contributed to our country," said John Murphy, Progressive's Claims President. "We're proud to continue offering reliable transportation and look forward to continuing to drive progress for our veterans."

Progressive's Keys to Progress program is a reality thanks to the support of the following organizations:



Enterprise Rent-A-Car , the flagship brand of Enterprise Mobility known for serving customers needing a replacement vehicle while theirs is being serviced or repaired, is once again providing six months of auto insurance coverage to each vehicle recipient. Vehicles distributed through this year's Keys to Progress® giveaway were purchased by Progressive from Enterprise Mobility's fleets.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations , a veteran-owned and operated organization that helps support the recipient selection process each year.

Insurance Auto Auctions Inc., which provides a 12-month powertrain protection plan for each vehicle.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars , which provides resources to facilitate the vehicle donations, as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients. Local charities, which help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

Interested in applying to be a future recipient?

You must meet the outlined criteria as noted in the application and on the website, and apply through a non-profit organization (e.g., charity or military association like a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post, etc.).

Applications are reviewed starting in the Spring of each program year. For more information on the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program, visit KeysToProgress or search #KeysToProgress on social media.



About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

SOURCE Progressive Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED