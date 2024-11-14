SAS Partners With Power Players In The Retail Media Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAS' flexible first party ad server and broad ecosystem deliver marketplace might to retail companies of all sizes

CARY, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail media will make up one-fifth of worldwide digital ad spend this year, according to EMARKETER , and in the U.S. it's the second fastest growing major ad format. With such rapid growth, retailers are eager to use their digital properties to reach the eyeballs of consumers at the point of sale while monetizing their ad inventory. In response to demand for improved targeted advertising practices using first-party data, SAS, the provider of a fully independent, first-party ad server SAS 360 Match , has built a robust ecosystem that addresses challenges that exist throughout the retail and commerce media lifecycle.

SAS has assembled top retail media companies as part of its retail media ecosystem

SAS' retail media ecosystem helps companies of all sizes and resources optimize revenue streams.

Learn more about ensuring optimal use of ad inventory and monetizing ad inventory effectively

The main challenge facing media retailers is having the right data, sourced from the right repositories, to deliver a precise and tailored message at or near that exact point of purchase – whether it's in-store, in-game, in-stream, in-app, or via email, web, or social channels to help them compete with traditional advertising while diversifying retail revenue streams.

Powerful collaborators in the advertising ecosystem

SAS has assembled some of the top retail media companies in the industry to be part of its retail media ecosystem to help companies of all sizes and resources optimize revenue streams.

Cruxo

automates and optimizes advertising management in retail media, helping retailers to efficiently allocate budgets from multiple vendors. Built on SAS 360 Match with a headless architecture, Cruxo provides a flexible backend while offering a user-friendly, custom front-end interface for advertisers. This enables clients to scale their advertising inventory and grow retail media revenue while maintaining control over their system's flexibility.

DanAds

is

the world's leading provider of self-serve and automation advertising technology. Their innovative platforms empower retailers, publishers and advertisers to efficiently manage, optimize, and scale their advertising campaigns. With clients such as TripAdvisor, Roku, SoundCloud, Paramount and McClatchy, DanAds is committed to democratizing advertising by providing user-friendly, AI-driven solutions that enhance campaign performance and accessibility. With DanAds, businesses of all sizes can harness the power of data-driven advertising to reach their target audiences effectively.

M-Cube

is a European leader in delivering engaging digital experiences and innovative in-store communication solutions that elevate brand engagement.

With a comprehensive portfolio encompassing Digital Signage, Sound Design, Content Creation, and Experience Design, M-Cube is increasingly focused on designing and implementing infrastructure for in-store retail media.

Operating across eleven European and two Asian branches, M-Cube supports over 500 brands in 110 countries, managing more than 60,000 digital touchpoints through advanced digital signage and radio



Nexta

is a global self-service advertising platform that simplifies campaign creation, and optimization for advertisers. Nexta provides a range of features, including off-site (paid search, paid social, and paid display ads), on-site ads, and advanced campaign ROAS reporting. With Nexta, retailers can offer advertising solutions to a wide range of advertisers in an efficient way based on ROAS optimization. Nexta works with the leading marketplaces, retailers, and publishers in Europe.

Viztrade

makes selling ad inventory easy. Through the use of self-serve and automation, media owners are able to build revenue and streamline workflow. Connecting directly to on and off network ad inventory, campaigns can be booked and activated in four simple steps.

"SAS is thrilled to announce our collaborations with new solution providers and technology companies marking a significant step in leveling the playing field for retail media," said Cornelia Reitinger, Head of Adtech Business Development at SAS. "This collaboration removes barriers for businesses of all sizes, helping them harness the transformative power of retail media without requiring the resources of industry giants. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering inclusivity and innovation in the retail media sector, ensuring that every company, regardless of its size, can flourish in the digital marketplace."

Building the retail media proposition of the future

SAS' Adtech solution, SAS 360 Match, empowers multi-channel retailers to deliver personalized, contextually relevant advertising campaigns across various channels.



SAS 360 Match not only generates and utilizes first-party data, but also smoothly integrates with retailers' existing zero and first-party data resources. Combined with our technology partner solutions, SAS 360 Match helps retailers to personalize campaigns both on their own digital properties and offsite, providing a truly omni-channel retail media solution.

Additionally, SAS offers embedded customer data platform (CDP) capabilities and advanced analytics, allowing clients to generate highly targeted audiences. Regardless of the source, whether it's data from SAS, Google's Cloud Platform (GCP) or BigQuery (GBQ), Snowflake, or any other CRM system, SAS 360 Match incorporates these data sources and links digital and loyalty identities. By integrating transactional views from these systems, retailers can significantly boost the value of their ad inventory by monetizing high-value audience segments. This means they can continuously offer up-to-date high-quality segments and provide personalized content down to the specific product level in real time.

With end-to-end retail media advertising capabilities, both onsite, offsite, and in-store for personalization, targeting, and monetization features, combined with a CDP for precise audience segmentation, media retailers unlock unparalleled potential in their digital marketing endeavors by working with SAS' retail media ecosystem.

