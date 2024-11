NORBIT - Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 14 November 2024: Marius Weisethaunet, related party to CEO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA, Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, has today purchased 842 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 88.90 per share. Following the transaction, Marius Weisethaunet owns 3,951 shares in NORBIT.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 550 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

The information is such that NORBIT is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

