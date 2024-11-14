2024 Beijing Changping Forum On Life Science To Grandly Kick Off, Igniting Life For Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beijing Changping Forum on Life Science was officially announced on November 13 at a press held at the Press Conference Hall of the People's of Beijing Municipality, and the full session was live-streamed online. Key representatives from four hosts -- the Beijing Municipal Science & Commission, Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park, Beijing Association for Science and Technology, Beijing Municipal Medical Products Administration and Changping District People's Government -- provided a comprehensive update on the forum's overall plan, the development of Beijing's pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, the strategies for advancing the sector through talent and organizational advantages, and the innovative development of medical equipment in Beijing.

As per the directive and arrangement of Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission, Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park, Beijing Association for Science and Technology, Beijing Municipal Medical Products Administration and Changping District People's Government will jointly hold the "2024 Beijing Changping Forum on Life Science" on November 22.

As one of the most cutting-edge technologies in modern times, life sciences are the driving force propelling the new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation. The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is a key focus of China's strategy to develop emerging industries and serves as one of the "twin engines" powering Beijing's innovative development. The city has placed significant emphasis on advancing this sector, with a clear vision to transform Changping into a globally leading "Life Science Valley" that will become a hub of global competitiveness for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. This year's forum will further nurture the "Life Science Valley" into an open, international, and market-driven innovation ecosystem, promote the high-quality development of Beijing's pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and bolster its brand influence and industrial cohesion.

Forum Overview

Themed "Ignite Life for Future", this year's forum will feature nearly 25 activities following a "1+8+1+N" format. Guests from over 20 international government departments and organizations, and more than 100 top experts will gather to discuss topics such as leading technological innovation in pharmaceuticals, ecosystem development, and global opportunities for industry collaboration, thereby promoting open innovation and exploring development opportunities, contributing wisdom and strength to the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

First, an opening ceremony will be held. Leaders from national ministries and commissions, officials from Beijing municipal government, diplomatic envoys in China, Nobel laureates, renowned scientists and research institute heads from both China and abroad, representatives from international organizations and business associations, as well as leaders from pharmaceutical and healthcare industry enterprises and investors. Springer Nature Group will release the 2024 Global Life Sciences Cluster Innovation Development Report for the first time, and the China Association of Medical Equipment will announce the establishment of a Medical Equipment Foreign Technology Skills Training Center. This will be the first intelligent foreign technology skills training center project in China, a collaboration with the Amsterdam Medical Skills Center in the Netherlands.

Second, eight parallel forums will be held. The Forum on Innovation and Development of Advanced Medical Equipment, International Medicine R&D Forum and Forum on Innovation and Development of Synthetic Biological Manufacturing Technology will take place based on cutting-edge fields in pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector. The Changping Forum on Innovation of Financial Investment in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare and Medical Equipment Intellectual Property Protection Forum will be held based on the idea of technology serving the industry ecosystem. The Forum on Global Expansion of Products and the Chinese Medical Equipment Internationalization Development Seminar will be held to promote international cooperation in healthcare.

Third, an exhibition will be held. Under the theme "Focusing on Cutting-Edge Technology to Lead Innovative Development," the forum will invite a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. It will also feature dedicated zones for frontier technologies, beauty and health innovations, and major medical equipment, providing a comprehensive display of the achievements of "Life Science Valley" and the latest advancements in life sciences.

The Forum has received strong support from professional organizations such as the China Association of Medical Equipment, China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products, International Business Newspaper Office of the Ministry of Commerce, etc., and research institutes including the Changping Laboratory, National Institute of Biological Sciences, Beijing, Chinese Institute for Brain Research, Beijing, Beijing Institutes of Life & Health Research, etc. The overall preparatory work is now well underway with the concerted efforts of all the hosts and relevant departments at the municipal and district levels.

Key Features of the Forum

The forum aims to serve the national strategy, enhance Beijing's development, and promote high-quality growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It will also contribute to build the "Life Science Valley" brand of Changping, optimize the innovation ecosystem in the sector, and create a first-rate business environment. The three main characteristics of the forum include:

First, the forum offers rich content and fosters integration. With the main forum and over 20 supporting events, it will, for the first time, include four main sections: an academic conference, an industry forum, project exchange sessions, and cultural activities. These will focus on key areas such as cutting-edge technologies, medical devices, beauty and health, and synthetic biology manufacturing. Additionally, the forum will cover crucial aspects like pharmaceutical R&D, financial investment, and product expansion abroad, further promoting the integrated development of government, industry, academia, research, medical, finance, and intermediary sectors.

Second, the forum focuses on cutting-edge advancements and drives innovation. By targeting disruptive technologies in life sciences, it will explore trends in life science innovation through various formats, including industry forums, innovation project competitions and roadshows, and product exhibitions, so as to secure a leading position in emerging fields, foster new productive forces, and establish a benchmark for innovation and future development in life sciences.

Third, the forum aligns with international standards to foster open collaboration. Parallel forums will address topics such as international partnerships, product expansion overseas, and the global growth of pharmaceutical companies. For the first time, an overseas sub-forum will be established to facilitate cross-border communication, sign international cooperation agreements in the pharmaceutical and health industry, and support the global expansion of companies in this sector.

Advantages of "Life Science Valley"

Changping District, as a key area for Beijing's development of innovative industrial zones and high-end industries, is home to the Future Science City, a central hub for Beijing's construction of an international science and technology innovation center. Located in the western section of the Future Science City, the Zhongguancun Life Science Park, over 20 years of development, has become the most concentrated professional park for innovation resources in China's life sciences field. It serves as the innovation engine for the development of Beijing's pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

With strong emphasis and support from both municipal and district authorities, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Changping District is thriving. The Life Science Park has attracted over 700 innovative companies, including eight listed firms, three unicorns, and 17 potential unicorns, along with more than 100 companies founded by renowned scientists, thus forming a full industrial chain resource cluster. The park has also successfully advanced to become a National Strategic Emerging Industry Cluster designated by the National Development and Reform Commission, a Special Industry Cluster for SMEs under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and an Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Talent recognized by the China Association for Science and Technology.

As the primary platform for international engagement in Beijing, "Life Science Valley" offers extensive space, a robust industry service system, and a favorable ecological environment. Changping District is stepping up efforts to build a world-leading "Life Science Valley," and create a globally competitive hub for the pharmaceutical and health industry. Leveraging this forum, Changping aspires to further enhance the international influence of "Life Science Valley," driving the rapid development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and contributing Changping's strength to the goals of building a Healthy China and a Science and Technology Powerhouse.

Source: The Organizing Committee of The 2024 Beijing Changping Forum on Life Science

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558