New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below.
Petidoux Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear
Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure
Outdoor Essentials Recalls Cultivar Planter Boxes Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Tractor supply Company
woom Bikes USA Recalls Children's OFF, OFF AIR and ORIGINAL 6 Bicycles Due to Fall and Crash Hazards
Stokke Recalls YOYO3 Strollers Due to Injury Hazard
New Cosmos USA Recalls Combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to the Presence of Natural Gas and to the Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
