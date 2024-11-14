New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Petidoux Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear



Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure



Outdoor Essentials Recalls Cultivar Planter Boxes Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Tractor Company



woom Bikes USA Recalls Children's OFF, OFF AIR and ORIGINAL 6 Bicycles Due to Fall and Crash Hazards



Stokke Recalls YOYO3 Strollers Due to Injury Hazard



New Cosmos USA Recalls Combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to the Presence of Natural Gas and to the Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning



Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

