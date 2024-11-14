Chile Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024: Overall Telecom And Pay-TV Services Revenue Will Grow At A CAGR Of 1.5% During 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Chile will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2023-2028 period, primarily supported by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. The mobile data segment will be the largest revenue contributor in 2023 and will account for 37.8% of the total telecom service revenue.

This growth will be driven by continued rise in mobile internet and smartphone subscriber base, and projected increase in adoption of 5G services, which yield higher data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue, meanwhile, will grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, supported by huge demand for high-speed connectivity, continued rise in fiber-broadband connections among residential and business customers and increase in fixed broadband ARPU over the forecast period.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Chile.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope



The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Chile will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

4G subscriptions will hold a majority share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023

Entel Chile and Movistar Chile will account for a combined 59.1% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023 Average monthly mobile voice usage in Chile will decline to 248 minutes in 2028 in line with the increasing user preference for OTT-based voice communication alternatives.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Chile's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Chile's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Chile's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Chile.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights



Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type , 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, Network Sharing Agreement, 5G Network Coverage, 6G Development, Subsea Cable Deployment

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028 Evolution of total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue, 2022-2028

Mobile services market



Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028

Total mobile subscriptions , 2022-2028

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028

Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2023

Pre-/postpaid market shares , 2023 MVNO subscription market share, 2023

Fixed services market



Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028

Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028 Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services market



Penetration and subscription trends

TV and Pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028

Total Pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Total Pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028 Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028

Competitive landscape and company snapshots



Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview Company snapshot (Entel Chile, Movistar Chile,VTR , Claro Chile)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Entel

Movistar

VTR

Claro

Groupo GTD DIRECTV Chile

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900