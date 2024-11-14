USOSM Expands In Northeast United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners with Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Brockton, Massachusetts

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has formed a new partnership with Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Inc. , an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice located in Brockton, Massachusetts. The practice has three surgeons, offering a full scope of OMS services, from implants and wisdom teeth removal to facial trauma reconstruction.

“The surgeons at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Inc. are exceptional in terms of skill, education and compassion – all of which are traits that we value and look for in our surgeon partners,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.“At USOSM, we only partner with the best of the best.”

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Inc. is dedicated to clinical excellence, providing the highest quality, compassionate patient care in a safe and comforting environment. The doctors include Richard J. Catrambone, DMD, MD; Meredith August, DMD, MD; and Karina E. Catrambone, DMD. Each surgeon is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which is the highest credential that can be obtained in the OMS specialty.

Board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons are some of the most skilled and research-driven surgeons, industry-wide. To become board certified, oral and maxillofacial surgeons must pass comprehensive exams, complete annual certification maintenance and undergo a rigorous peer evaluation process.

Like all USOSM surgeon partners, they will maintain full clinical autonomy throughout the partnership and receive an ownership stake in USOSM.

“Partnering with USOSM won't affect how we provide patient care. We will maintain complete clinical autonomy, which means we will continue to provide our patients with the high-quality care they expect from us,” said Dr. Richard Catrambone.“However, there are other patient needs beyond patient care that USOSM can help with – behind-the-scenes things, like insurance needs. These are areas that USOSM specializes in, so partnering together will enable us to meet those needs on an even deeper level.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

