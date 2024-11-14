FINTRX & Source50 Summits Announce Partnership, Bringing Enhanced Advisor Data Intelligence To Their Event Attendees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FINTRX and Source50 Summits partner to elevate data intelligence and networking opportunities for wealth managers and professionals.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FINTRX , the leading data and research for the global wealth management ecosystem, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Source50 Summits , a premier facilitator of connections between allocators and investment managers.

This collaboration combines FINTRX's unparalleled data intelligence with Source50's expertise in hosting exclusive summits, providing clients with unique access to valuable networking, insights and industry opportunities.

With over 850,000 records of financial institutions and advisors, FINTRX offers comprehensive coverage across family offices, RIAs, broker-dealers, endowments, foundations and wealth teams, equipping financial professionals with tools to track capital flows, analyze trends and identify investment opportunities.

Source50 Summits, with a background rooted in the NYSE, CBOT, and NYMEX, has built a reputation for connecting high-quality investment managers with independent allocators through exclusive events, such as its highly regarded Manager Selection Series.

“We are thrilled to partner with Source50 Summits to expand our platform's value by providing our clients with unique networking opportunities,” said Russ D'Argento, CEO & Founder at FINTRX.“Source50's summits are industry-renowned, and this partnership allows our users to gain exclusive access to these high-impact events, enhancing their visibility and reach in the investment space.”

Through this partnership, clients can benefit from the combined strengths of FINTRX's rich data resources and Source50's curated networking events.

Highlights Include:

+ Exclusive Access to Source50 Summits: Attend exclusive events to foster connections and promote meaningful engagements between allocators and top investment managers.

+ Enhanced Market Intelligence: Leverage FINTRX's data tools alongside Source50's curated insights to make informed decisions and strengthen market presence.

+ Optimized Engagement with Key Industry Players: Expand networks and engage directly with decision-makers across wealth and investment sectors.

“Our mission at Source50 Summits is to facilitate valuable connections within the financial services industry,” said Brian Morris, President at Source50 Summits.“Partnering with FINTRX aligns perfectly with this mission, enabling us to connect industry leaders with actionable data insights and exclusive opportunities.”

About FINTRX

FINTRX is a powerful data platform with 850,000+ financial records that map the global wealth management ecosystem. Covering over 70,000 entities-including family offices, RIAs, broker-dealer contacts, endowments & foundations-FINTRX provides access to 750,000+ reps and key contacts. With verified data, 375+ search filters & AI-driven tools, users can track capital flows, uncover trends & identify valuable opportunities.

About Source50 Summits

Source50 Summits specializes in connecting independent allocators with top investment management teams through exclusive summits like the Manager Selection Series. With a team of seasoned professionals, Source50 Summits is committed to fostering impactful relationships within the financial services industry.

FINTRX Media

FINTRX, Inc.

+1 617-517-0789

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.