Roadside Assistance Market Projected To Grow At 5.2% CAGR, Hitting $47.6 Billion By 2032 AMR

The global roadside assistance market size was valued at $28.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $47.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Leading Market Players :



Agero

Allianz Global Assistance

Allstate Insurance Company

ARC Europe SA

AutoVantage

Falck A/S

Paragon Motor Club

Roadside Transportation LLC

SOS International

Viking Assistance Group AS



The towing segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



Based on service, the towing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global roadside assistance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Towing is a crucial component of roadside assistance services . It involves the transportation of a disabled vehicle from its location to a designated repair facility or another desired destination. Towing services are typically provided when a vehicle cannot be immediately repaired on-site or is involved in an accident that renders it inoperable. The battery assistance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Battery assistance is particularly valuable when drivers are stranded due to a dead battery, especially in situations where they are unable to start their vehicles or lack the necessary tools and knowledge to jump-start the battery themselves.



The others segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



Based on provider, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global roadside assistance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Other providers such as automotive clubs, rental car companies, unorganized players, and others offer specialized services or cater to specific segments of the market. They contribute to ensuring the safety and convenience of drivers by providing prompt and reliable assistance during roadside emergencies. The OEM segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) expected to play a significant role in the roadside assistance market by offering their own branded roadside assistance services to vehicle owners. Several OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance, Toyota roadside assistance, Ford roadside assistance, and BMW roadside assistance actively participate in the roadside assistance market by providing their own branded services.



The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period



Based on vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global roadside assistance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Roadside assistance services are designed to provide convenience, safety, and peace of mind to passenger vehicle owners, ensuring they have access to timely and professional assistance in unexpected situations. The commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Roadside assistance provides financial protection to commercial vehicles and covers the business from any losses and damages.



Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032



Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global roadside assistance market revenue. The increase in road accidents and vehicle fleet expansions, as well as the increased need for mobility solutions, are the contributing factors that drive the growth of the roadside assistance market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 on account of factors such as surge in awareness among consumers about road safety and rise in demand for roadside assistance services by commercial vehicle owners across major countries including the UK, Germany, France, and others.



COVID-19 Scenario



The pandemic reduced the demand for roadside assistance services due to nationwide lockdowns and restriction on mobility. The reduction in vehicle usage directly affected the demand for assistance services.



Post-pandemic, increase in demand for vehicles, mobility, and road traffic has encouraged market players to deliver enhanced roadside assistance services to cater to increase in market demand.



Recent Developments :



In September 2022, Agero, Inc., introduced platform enhancements and services to enhance the roadside assistance and vehicle support experience. These updates include digital repair coupons, improved event communication, and EV battery monitoring, among others. Agero aims to increase efficiency, expedite service completion, and provide new options for consumers.



In July 2022, Allianz SE in Egypt introduced the "Free Roadside Assistance Initiative" for all travelers in Egypt, with a special focus on the North Coast road highway. This initiative aims to provide complimentary roadside assistance services to ensure the safety and convenience of motorists during their travels.



