Eric Wang Was Selected As A Member Of The Distinguished New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Wang, CPA and Senior at The Bonadio Group, has been chosen as a member of the prestigious New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC) Advisory Board, the organization revealed today.With a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from SUNY Geneseo along with the CPA license designation, Wang is uniquely qualified to offer significant insights as an Advisory Board member. Although a relative newcomer to the financial industry – joining The Bonadio Group in 2019 – he has been interested and involved in finance since as early as elementary school. He was inspired to take college-credit accounting courses while still in high school. In tandem with his college education, he pursued extensive personal research through reading, the Internet, and watching financial influencers on YouTube channels.After spending three years gaining first-hand audit experience and earning his CPA, Eric Wang currently has transitioned into The Bonadio Group's private wealth industry practice, which offers extensive accounting, management, and advisory services to help individuals, their families, and related entities achieve their financial goals and protect their assets.Alongside his educational and professional background, Eric Wang has a deep-rooted passion for helping others. He demonstrates this compassion with his family and friends, who frequently seek him out when they have personal finance and tax-related questions. Wang brings this passion to bear in his partnership with the NY Financial Educators Council to distribute financial wellness resources and raise awareness among New York communities.“It is a great honor to be selected,” Eric commented when asked about being chosen to the board position.“I am excited to promote financial literacy to all members of the local communities. This movement is vital to ensuring the improvement of our society and my goal is to contribute by leveraging my professional knowledge to spread the message.” One of Wang's primary goals as an Advisory Board member is to advocate for requiring financial literacy education through the school system.NFEC CEO Vince Shorb commented,“Eric Wang's dedication to financial literacy and his commitment to serving the community align perfectly with our mission at the New York Financial Educators Council. His background, insights, and passion for helping others make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board. We're excited to work alongside Eric to bring impactful financial education initiatives to New York, empowering individuals and families to achieve greater financial wellness.”The (NYFEC) New York Financial Educators Council is looking forward to partnering with Eric Wang in the months and years ahead, bringing greater economic empowerment to New York communities by spreading the financial wellness message and distributing resources to benefit both individuals and organizations across the state.

