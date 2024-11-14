Mallinckrodt To Present At Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc , a global specialty Pharmaceutical company, today announced that Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Jefferies London Healthcare conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. GMT/4:30 a.m. ET.
Individuals who cannot attend the meeting in person can find webcast information at: .
A replay will also be available following the meeting.
ABOUT MALLINCKRODT
Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit .
Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the SEC disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.
