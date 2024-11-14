WHR Global Releases Ask An Expert 2024 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WHR Global Shapes Clients' Policies to Ensure Benefits Offerings Are Competitive in the Global Mobility Market

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHR Global

(WHR) , a leader in the global employee relocation

industry, announced the release of its international 2024 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report called "Ask an Expert!"

At

WHR, we created the Ask an Expert 2024 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report: a comprehensive guide to understanding the true cost of living in many cities worldwide.

WHR Global, a leader in the global mobility industry, announced the release of its 2024 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark

Post thi

The Report includes 9.1 million price submissions from 11,890 cities, and prices benchmarked by country include rental prices for 1 & 3 bedrooms both inside and outside of city centers, common utilities costs per month, local transportation, and more. Understanding the ground realities of cost of living helps relocation teams create scalable solutions and helps businesses have more productive moves, making the transition for employees smoother than ever.

The Report allows businesses to "check the pulse" of their allowances and per diems, whether they choose to administer fixed amounts globally, or variable by location.

If global mobility

teams find that the allowances and per diems offered to their employees are lower than the average for that country,

contact WHR today

for a free consultation.



Global mobility teams may use this Report, which covers 99 countries, to benchmark the following:



Monthly housing allowances for assignments & commuters,

Monthly utilities allowances

for assignments & commuters,

Monthly transportation allowances for assignments & commuters,



Transportation per diems for preview and home finding trips, Meal per diems for preview and home finding trips.

Whether you are a relocation manager or a business leader, investing in the Ask an Expert 2024 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report today can help you make the most informed decisions for your relocation budget and employee benefits policies.

Download the complete

2024 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report "Ask an Expert" here .

The Benchmark is intended for informational purposes only.

About WHR Global

WHR Global (WHR) is a private, client-driven global relocation management company distinguished by its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. WHR has offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore. WHR lives by its vision and passion for Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple. To learn more about WHR, visit

, or follow on

LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Sean Thrun

Strategic Initiatives Manager

[email protected]

+1-262-746-1314

SOURCE WHR Global

