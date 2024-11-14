Pluralsight And Carahsoft Partner To Provide Technology Skills Development To Government Agencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY and RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight , the workforce development company, and Carahsoft Corp ., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Pluralsight's Public Sector distributor, making Pluralsight's expert-authored technology training courses, hands-on labs and sandboxes and skills assessments available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We're excited to partner with Carahsoft to better address the technology skills needs of the Public Sector,” said Jonathan Barron, EVP of Americas Sales at Pluralsight.“With technology progressing at rapid speed, it's imperative that Government agencies keep pace with the tech skill demands of today to better serve and protect the infrastructures that our country relies on.”

There is a growing tech skills shortage in the Public Sector, with emerging technologies like AI creating a significant skills gap. 43 percent of Federal IT leaders have had an AI program fail in the last year due to lack of in-house expertise. Cybersecurity is also a major concern for leaders in the Federal space. The current variety and intensity of cyber attacks pose a significant threat for Government infrastructures which makes continuous technology training crucial for Federal workers.

“With Pluralsight's software readily accessible, Federal agency employees will gain the tools and skills necessary to navigate today's most advanced technology platforms,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft.“We look forward to collaborating with Pluralsight and our reseller partners to bridge the tech skills gap and empower Federal employees to create innovative solutions for technology challenges.”

Pluralsight's software is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or ... ; or learn more about how Pluralsight's products serve Public Sector teams.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight Skills to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight Skills provides highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah with worldwide offices in India, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

