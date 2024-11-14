Palisade Bio CMO Mitch Jones, MD, Phd, To Present At 8Th Annual Antifibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to highlight advances in fibrostenotic Crohn's and the potential of localized PDE4 inhibition



Carlsbad, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,”“Palisade Bio” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic disease, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Antifibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summi , being held November 19-21, 2024, in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentation details are as follows:

Title: Detailing Characteristics of Fibrostenotic Crohn's Disease Biology & the Potential of a Local PDE4 Inhibitor Prodrug to Minimize Off-Target Effects & Maximize Efficacy

Presenter: Mitch Jones, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio

Session: Examining the Latest Research & Development in Antifibrotic Research & Development

Date and Time: November 21, 2024 from 2:30-3:00 PM ET

The AFDD Summit is a leading forum for experts in the field of antifibrotic drug development, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical leaders to discuss the latest advancements in treating fibrosis-related diseases. For more information about the AFDD Summit, please visit the conference website .

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to .

