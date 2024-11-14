Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Size Is Likely To Reach A Valuation Of Around USD 3.40 Billion By 2032 | Report By S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The emergency department information system is experiencing significant growth as AI, cloud technologies, and increased healthcare digitization improve patient care and operational efficiency. Austin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Emergency Department Information System Market was valued at USD 1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.40 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.60% from 2024 to 2032. ” AI and Cloud Technology Revolutionizing Emergency Department Efficiency in the EDIS Market As healthcare is digitalized, and driven by the improvement of results in emergency care, the EDIS market is growing in leaps and bounds. Some of the key features of an EDIS solution include improving accuracy and efficiency within emergency departments for functions such as triage, patient tracking, and clinical documentation. As healthcare practitioners deal with increasing patient volumes, integrating AI is revolutionizing EDIS by reducing the volume of administrative work and improving patient care. With the adoption of cloud-based solutions and telemedicine, the EDIS market stands poised for rocketed innovation and investment. The cost-effectiveness of AI-powered automation is realized, as found by organizations such as CCHP, which have reduced expenses to more than USD 26,000 annually. It not only ensures efficiency but extends patient care beyond physical facilities while improving both operational outcomes and patient satisfaction in emergency settings.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.60% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . The Growing Demand for Healthcare Digitization Drives the Expansion of the Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market

. Integration with Other Health Information Systems Enhances the Effectiveness of Emergency Department Information Systems (EDIS) Key Drivers . Data Privacy and Security Concerns as Restraints for Emergency Department Information System Market Growth

Surge in Healthcare Digitization Boosts Growth of Emergency Department Information Systems (EDIS) Market

The rise in demand for healthcare digitization makes EDIS imperative to manage patient data, improve the flow of clinical workflow, and achieve excellent operational productivity. With an increasing focus on digital solutions, modern hospitals and healthcare providers are looking to provide the proper and timely delivery of care, especially in emergency departments. EDIS has a number of critical roles in the scene of patient triage, clinical decision support and system efficiency, taking the market into more growth in the face of growing health digitization.

Integration with Health Information Systems Drives Market Growth and Efficiency of Emergency Department Information Systems (EDIS)

Integration with other health information systems, including electronic health record systems, lab systems, and radiology systems, is one of the key drivers propelling this market. Seamless data sharing benefits the accuracy and speed of care while reducing errors and duplication. It enhances the operational workflows of emergency departments to provide more efficient and effective services. This has led to the call for totally integrated EDIS solutions in the community of healthcare providers who value streamlined operations.

Leading Applications in EDIS including CPOE and the Rapid Growth of E-Prescribing

The Emergency Department Information System Market remained led by Computerized Physician Order Entry, accounting for a significant 39% of revenue in 2023. This is so because it is an essential component of improving patient safety through the reduction of mistakes in medications and streamlining workflow with the help of proper communication channels and interconnectivity with EHR.

E-prescribing is anticipated to be the fastest growth segment, with a CAGR of 18.13% from 2024 to 2032. This is driven by an upsurge in demand for efficient and accurate prescription management, alongside a sharper focus on reducing medication errors in emergency care.

North America Leads EDIS Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region

North America captured the highest share of the EDIS market in 2023, accounting for 43% of the revenues. Advanced infrastructures in healthcare systems, a very high adoption rate of digital health solutions, and strong support from governments in the United States and Canada are supporting the superiority of this region. The emphasis on technological advancement, safety for patients, and operational efficiency were further fortifications in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the segment with the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 16.81% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2032. Growth in the region mainly occurs due to fast modernization in the healthcare system, vast investments in healthcare IT, and high demand for effective emergency care solutions due to the increasing population and urbanization in the region.

Key Developments in the Emergency Department Information System Market



Veradigm's 2024 update integrates natural language processing (NLP) with EHR data to enhance clinical insights, improving decision-making in Emergency Department Information Systems (EDIS) and boosting patient outcomes. Oracle Health Data Intelligence's 2024 update uses AI to analyze order turnaround times, aiming to reduce emergency department length-of-stay, enhance efficiency, and minimize care bottlenecks.









