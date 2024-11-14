Wix To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, November 14, 2024 – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global and AI on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM MST (2:15 PM EST).

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

