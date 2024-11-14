Telia Lietuva Reporting Dates In 2025
Date
11/14/2024 9:16:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB financial results in 2025 will be released according to the following:
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024 – January 30 Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2024 – April 3 Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025 – April 24 Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025 – July 18 Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025 – October 23.
Annual General Meeting of shareholders is planned to be held on 28 April 2025.
88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).
Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.
Darius Džiaugys
Head of Investor Relations
tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,
e-mail: ...
MENAFN14112024004107003653ID1108886655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.