Telia Lietuva Reporting Dates In 2025

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024 – January 30

Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2024 – April 3

Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025 – April 24

Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025 – July 18 Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025 – October 23.

Annual General Meeting of is planned to be held on 28 April 2025.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.



Darius Džiaugys

Head of Investor Relations

tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,

e-mail: ...