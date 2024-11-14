(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in China today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

China's total telecom and pay-TV service revenues will increase at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2023-2028 period, mainly supported by the revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data will be the fastest growing segment with revenues expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

This growth will be driven by the continued increase in 5G subscriptions and subsequent rise in mobile data ARPU. Fixed broadband revenue will also increase during the forecast period, supported by continued rise in adoption of higher-ARPU fiber services for consumption of high-bandwidth applications such as, OTT-based video platforms, live video streaming, social media, and ecommerce.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :



Demographic and macroeconomic context in China

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope



The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in China will grow at a CAGR of 1.4% over 2023-2028 period

Mobile data will be the fastest growing segment with revenues expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2028, driven by continued increase in 5G subscriptions and subsequent rise in mobile data ARPU.

5G services held 64.4% of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023 China Mobile led China's mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2023

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Pay-TV services market

7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



China Mobile Communications Corporation

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Broadcasting Network (CBN) Snail Mobile

