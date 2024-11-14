Kuehn Law Encourages ENTO, PULM, PIK, And PFC Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENTO)



Entero Therapeutics Inc. has agreed to merge with Journey Therapeutics Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Journey shareholders will acquire 99% of the equity of Entero.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM)



Pulmatrix Inc. has agreed to a merger with Culgen Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Pulmatrix stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.6% of the combined company.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK )



Kidpik Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Nina Footwear Corp. Under the proposed transaction terms, Nina's stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik's outstanding common stock.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)



Premier Financial Corp is set to merge with WesBanco, Inc. for 0.80 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Premier common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

CONTACT: Contacts: Moon K. Young Chief of Operations Kuehn Law, PLLC 53 Hill Street, Suite 605 Southampton, NY 11968 ... (833) 672-0814