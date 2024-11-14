Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 24 Palestinians, Injure 112 In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces committed on Thursday a new inhumane act in the Gaza Strip, killing in the process 23 people and injuring 112 others in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement by Gaza's authority, the number of those killed in the 405 days of genocide reached 43,736, while those were at 103,370.

The authority noted that there were bodies scattered on the roads and under rubbles in the Gaza Strip, which likely would increase the number of those killed and injured. (end)

nq













