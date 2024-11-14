Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 24 Palestinians, Injure 112 In Gaza Strip
Date
11/14/2024 9:08:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces committed on Thursday a new inhumane act in the Gaza Strip, killing in the process 23 people and injuring 112 others in the last 24 hours.
According to a statement by Gaza's health authority, the number of those killed in the 405 days of genocide reached 43,736, while those injured were at 103,370.
The authority noted that there were bodies scattered on the roads and under rubbles in the Gaza Strip, which likely would increase the number of those killed and injured. (end)
nq
MENAFN14112024000071011013ID1108886541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.