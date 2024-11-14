J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MD Joins Spotitearly As Chief Medical Officer To Advance Early Cancer Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Signals tech company's growth and success in harnessing AI and the unique olfactory senses of dogs to detect multiple types of cancer in breath samples

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SpotitEarly , an Israeli-based company transforming cancer screening by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and dogs to detect cancer early, is proud to announce the appointment of J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MD, as

Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lichtenfeld is a board-certified medical oncologist who formerly served as deputy chief medical officer and interim chief medical and scientific officer for the American Cancer Society. His appointment as SpotitEarly's chief medical officer signals the startup's growth and success in using advanced technology to convert the scent-based biometrics of canines into a clinical-grade early detection screening test for multiple types of cancer.

"Dr. Lichtenfeld is a brilliant physician and advisor who has served in executive and consulting roles for numerous organizations and companies engaged in cancer research and technological innovation," said Ariel Ben-Dayan, CEO of SpotitEarly. "We know that detecting cancer early can exponentially increase survival rates and reduce the cost of cancer care. We look forward to Dr. Lichtenfeld helping us further our shared vision of increasing the adoption of cancer screening, so that more patients can be treated sooner and afforded the best possible outcomes."

With a mission to develop a technological bio-hybrid platform that leverages the proven scent-detection abilities of dogs to identify cancer and turn it into an accessible test method for eventual use by the general public, SpotitEarly's simple breath test can accurately identify four common types of the disease – breast, prostate, lungs and colon cancer – in their early stages. Dr. Lichtenfeld's appointment comes as the technology company wraps up one of the largest clinical trials ever to identify disease by fusing AI and animals, validating its self-administered cancer screening test.

"Thanks to

the product's ease of use and non-invasive application, SpotitEarly has the ability to vastly improve the patient experience when it comes to testing for cancer, and has the potential to engage and appeal to many more people than traditional methods of detecting the disease," said Dr. Lichtenfeld. "SpotitEarly is on the cusp of revolutionizing early cancer screening for not one, but multiple types of cancer. I am thrilled to join this esteemed team and be able to help advance the technology for the formation of more scalable, accessible and deployable systems of

cancer detection in the future."

Dr. Lichtenfeld has extensive expertise in medical policy and cancer care and currently participates on the advisory boards of several cancer-focused companies. During his tenure at the American Cancer Society, Dr. Lichtenfeld managed the Society's Cancer Control Science Department, which was best known for their well-respected guidelines on the prevention and early detection of cancer. As a practicing physician for more than 19 years, Dr. Lichtenfeld previously served as chief medical officer for Jasper Health, Inc. and is currently active in several state and national medical organizations around the United States.

For more information about SpotitEarly, visit .

About SpotitEarly

SpotitEarly aims to transform the future of cancer screening by developing a proprietary bio-hybrid platform that integrates advanced AI with nature's inherent detection capabilities to identify cancer-associated volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at early stages. By fusing artificial intelligence with the scent-based biometrics of canines, the company's innovative and easy-to-use breath test can identify four common types of cancer-breast, prostate, lung, and colon-in their early stages. Subject to regulatory approval, SpotitEarly aims to

enhance access to cancer screening, increase early detection rates, and improve survival outcomes. For more information, visit our website or follow SpotitEarly on LinkedIn .

SOURCE SpotitEarly

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED