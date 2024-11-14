The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Announces Leadership Changes And Strategic Focus On Renewable Energy And EV Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is pleased to announce several significant developments as it refocuses on and sustainable infrastructure projects.

Effective immediately, Emilia Carpinisan has resigned, and the previously announced of CIVET USA has been rescinded. The Company has also completed the acquisition of two subsidiaries from VGTel Inc.: Green Rain Solar and M Loves Vintage Holdings Inc.

Alfredo Papadakis, a highly experienced executive with a proven track record in driving growth and innovation, has been appointed the sole Chief Executive Officer and Director of The Now Corporation. A Limited Liability Company, of which Mr. Papadakis is the managing member, has become the majority controlling shareholder, positioning the Company for new opportunities and sustainable growth.

The Now Corporation will initially focus on developing Green Rain Solar Inc., an Energy Service Company (ESCO) specializing in energy-saving projects that reduce energy costs and decrease operational expenses. Green Rain Solar is a renewable energy integrator that creates and connects new projects with capital investments.

Green Rain is actively working on solar farms, renewable energy developments, battery technology, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, collaborating with finance partners, landowners, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms to execute its projects.

Rochester, NY Region: Over the next year, focused development efforts will target the Rochester Gas and Electric Utilities area, contributing to the revitalization of the upstate New York region.

Greece, NY Solar Farm: Green Rain Solar is advancing a solar farm project within this locality.

EV Charging Stations: Initial deployment includes four locations, each equipped with two charging machines. Secured financing through an EPC partner ensures these installations will move forward smoothly. Notable Locations: The Hilton Hotels site in Long Island, NY, as well as additional locations in Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry, NY, have been secured for EV charging infrastructure.

“Our focus on renewable energy and EV infrastructure aligns with the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation.“Through Green Rain Solar, we aim to play a pivotal role in building the clean energy infrastructure needed to support the revitalization of upstate New York and beyond. With my experience in leading innovative projects and managing dynamic teams, I am confident in the Company's ability to deliver impactful results.”

The Company is also excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new website, , which will provide detailed updates on its projects and initiatives.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to delivering innovative solutions in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. Through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., the Company develops solar farms, renewable energy projects, and electric vehicle charging stations, partnering with stakeholders to build a cleaner, greener future.

