Business Awards UK Honours HR Leaders: 2024 HR Awards Winners And Finalists Announced

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 HR Awards , celebrating remarkable achievements in the field of Human Resources. This year's awards highlight the individuals and organisations who have set new standards in talent acquisition, employee engagement, workplace wellness, and inclusive practices across diverse sectors.Business Awards UK 2024 HR Awards Winners- LSL Property Services - HR Team of the Year- Rama Gupta, Areteans, A Credera Company - HR Rising Star- Sonas Group – Wellbeing At Work - Workplace Wellness Advocate of the Year- Rightcheck - HR Technology Pioneer- Carwow - Talent Acquisition Achievement- OneSource HR - Learning and Development Provision of The Year- Laura Garcia, Teleperformance - Diversity and Inclusion Champion- Brightmine - HR Innovation Award- OVO - HR Excellence Award- Gethin Nadin, Benefex - Employee Benefits Champion- Rebox HR - HR Mentor of the Year- Lisa Dolan, Teleperformance - Employee Engagement Innovator- Lisa Huggins (Nairn), Teleperformance - HR Leader of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2024 HR Awards Finalists- GFHR Consulting - HR Team of the Year, HR Leader of the Year- The Affable Partnership - HR Excellence Award, Workplace Wellness Advocate of the Year- de Novo Solutions - HR Technology Pioneer- Zinc - HR Technology Pioneer- Carwow - HR Rising Star- OneSource HR - Employee Engagement Innovator- Teleperformance - Learning and Development Provision of The Year, Employee Benefits Champion, HR Innovation Award- SONAS London - Workplace Wellness Advocate of the Year- Mick George Ltd - Talent Acquisition Achievement, Diversity and Inclusion Champion- Benefex - HR Mentor of the YearExcellence in InteractionThe 2024 HR Awards celebrate individuals and teams who exemplify the transformative power of Human Resources. This year's winners have made significant strides in driving employee engagement, embracing innovative technologies, and championing diversity and inclusion. Their work is reshaping the HR landscape, promoting workplaces where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to thrive.These professionals have harnessed HR practices to enhance both business outcomes and employee well-being, demonstrating the critical role HR plays in building resilient, people-centric organisations. Their achievements inspire a forward-thinking approach to HR that not only benefits their companies but also fosters a positive impact across the industry.Business Awards UK commends this year's winners and finalists for their commitment to excellence in Human Resources. Their contributions set a benchmark for others to follow, influencing a future where HR continues to drive meaningful change and growth.For more information about the 2024 HR Awards and the exceptional work of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

