Gococo And Diabetessisters Announce Partnership To Empower Women In Diabetes Management Through App Access And Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoCoCo, the first and diabetes-focused food scanning app, is thrilled to announce a partnership with DiabetesSisters, a nationally recognized organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women living with or at risk of diabetes. This partnership, beginning during November's Awareness Month, will officially kick off on November 14th, World Diabetes Day, and will provide members of the DiabetesSisters community with complimentary access to the GoCoCo app and a suite of educational resources tailored to women's unique diabetes management needs.The partnership offers DiabetesSisters members one year of free access to the GoCoCo app, a tool designed to simplify diabetes management through scanning for nutritional insights and a one of a kind diabetes alert and educational lessons that support a healthy lifestyle. This initiative aims to empower members to make informed food choices during the holiday season and beyond. The partnership will also feature the DS UnBoxed Series, a new initiative connecting DiabetesSisters members to expert insights, webinars, and hands-on learning experiences with the GoCoCo app.“Diabetes affects millions of women worldwide, and access to effective, practical tools can make a tremendous difference in daily life,” says Bertrand Amaraggi, Co-founder of GoCoCo.“Our partnership with DiabetesSisters allows us to provide their community free support through the GoCoCo app, offering women the guidance and resources they need to make healthier choices year-round.”The impact that DiabetesSisters has already had on people living with and at risk for diabetes is inspiring and we hope to grow together to raise awareness by broadening the reach of the educational webinars and workshops that DiabetesSisters' offers and expanding the set of tools that they provide to their members.About GoCoCo:GoCoCo is an innovative app that helps consumers make informed dietary choices. It provides detailed nutritional information and insights into the degree of ultra-processing after scanning a product. As the only app designed to offer diabetes-specific alerts, GoCoCo empowers users with easy-to-understand technology and expert-driven guidance.About DiabetesSisters:DiabetesSisters is a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources for women living with or at risk of diabetes. With a mission to empower, educate, and inspire, DiabetesSisters creates safe spaces and community-driven initiatives to help women manage their diabetes and live their healthiest lives.

Warren Cohn

RocketShipPR

+1 917-796-7463

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.