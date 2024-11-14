International Artist, ANLIL, Captures The #1 Slot On The World's Leading Indie Artist Music Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANLIL

- ANLILLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music , music's leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'All For Nothing' (feat Johan Lenox) by ANLIL is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .ANLIL is carving a space of her own in the alternative pop landscape, blending Middle Eastern roots with an edgy, introspective sound that's captivating fans across continents. Known for haunting, reimagined covers of artists like Billie Eilish and Diplo, ANLIL now unveils her most intimate work yet with her latest song, 'All For Nothing'.“'All For Nothing' is about facing the ache and the questions that haunt you after a breakup,” ANLIL shares.“It's raw, but I wanted to capture the honesty of that space - where you're stuck between frustration and reflection.”What began as a verse challenge posted by Johan Lenox - known for his work with Travis Scott, Kanye West, RAYE, and more - has become a pop alternative favorite. The track was produced by Baghdxd and mixed by Grammy winning music engineer“GreazyWil” Anspach. With this release, ANLIL steps into her own, infusing the song with a gritty vulnerability that feels unmistakably hers. As she continues to release music from her upcoming album, Celestial, ANLIL is poised to be a compelling voice in alternative pop - one whose journey is just beginning to unfold.“Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 feels surreal,” said ANLIL.“It's like a moment where all the hard work and vulnerability I put into my music is finally being seen. It reminds me that authenticity can really find its way to people, and that our stories matter.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“ANLIL's devoted international fanbase is beyond impressive” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“Collaborating with award winning creatives, she appeals to a worldwide, mass appeal audience, all while showcasing her authentic, gritty alternative pop vibe. I'm beyond excited about her upcoming LP, Celestial, as are Jay Stevens, our entire music team, and many throughout the music industry.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at aBreakmusic.

