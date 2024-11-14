Quorum Software Wins 'Data Initiative Of The Year' At Asian Oil & Gas Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Software , a global leader in software, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Data Initiative of the Year at the Asian Oil & Awards 2024. This recognition highlights Quorum's success in leveraging advanced data analytics to revolutionize global customer care operations, delivering exceptional value to its clients.



Quorum Software is the world's largest software company purpose-built for the oil, gas, and energy sectors. By implementing advanced technologies and systems, Quorum has transformed its enterprise customer journey, resulting in consistent improvements in customer experience.



The Asian Oil & Gas Awards, delivered on October 22 and organized by the prestigious Asian Power media platform, recognize outstanding achievements in Asia's energy sector. Covering key categories such as data initiatives, sustainability, digital transformation, and environmental stewardship, the awards celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals driving the region's energy industry forward.



Quorum's winning initiative leverages global usage data to better understand customer needs, value drivers, and sentiment. By leveraging this data, Quorum has been able to personalize the customer experience, delivering seamless, high-quality interactions at every stage of the customer journey-from awareness and adoption to advocacy.



Reflecting on the achievement, David Townsend, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Customer Care at Quorum Software, stated:“Delivering customer value every day is a pillar of our commitment to transforming the business of energy through technology. We are proud of our team for leveraging data innovation in pursue of our vision, and deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition.”



Quorum's acknowledgement highlights its consistent, high-quality global customer care, which has strengthened its alliances with energy leaders worldwide. In 2023 alone, Quorum managed 38 complex products across more than 30 global locations, ensuring a frictionless experience for more than 1,500 customers.



About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 60 countries. Quorum's solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry's first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum's experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware .



About Asian Oil & Gas Awards 24

The Asian Oil & Gas Awards, part of the prestigious Asian Power media platform, recognize excellence and innovation across Asia's energy sector. Covering key categories such as data initiatives, sustainability, digital transformation, and environmental stewardship, the awards celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals driving the region's energy industry forward. By spotlighting cutting-edge advancements and impactful leadership, the Asian Oil & Gas Awards aim to inspire continued growth and progress in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

