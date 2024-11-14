Hearusa Delivers Orlando Residents Access To Better Hearing Health With Opening Of A New Hearing Center In Lake Nona, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expanded access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care is part of the retailer's commitment to providing local residents the latest prescription hearing aids, educational information, resources, and financing options.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today announced the opening of a new modern hearing center in the Southeast area of Orlando at 10417 Moss Park Road, Orlando, FL 32832.

The opening is part of HearUSA's initiative to expand access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care through the latest prescription hearing aids, as well as the information, resources, and training that can help local residents shatter the stigma long associated with hearing loss and begin living healthier, more engaged lives.

"More people than ever before are realizing the life-changing benefits of better hearing delivered through prescription hearing aids fitted by Hearing Care Professionals," said HearUSA President Nick Mengerink. "However, despite this, millions of Americans are still living with untreated hearing loss. HearUSA's mission is to close this gap by expanding access to premium hearing care through new center openings nationwide, that offer local community members industry-leading hearing aids, education, and expert consultation – so they can begin living more connected, engaged, and fulfilled lives."

The new Lake Nona center features an inviting and accessible environment where clients can explore prescription hearing aids from leading brands like Widex and Signia. They can also receive a complimentary hearing evaluation, experience simulated hearing environments, and test various hearing aids with guidance from licensed Hearing Care Professionals.

HearUSA hearing centers are designed to make accessing hearing care easier and more client-focused than ever before. The Lake Nona center features a new design concept that is innovative, welcoming, and engaging, with open spaces and product displays. Key touch points include a welcome hub and solutions wall, as well as calming and professional consultation rooms.

At the core of the center experience are HearUSA Hearing Care Professionals, who are equipped to help clients discover and understand the latest in innovative hearing aids and their various capabilities – like wireless connectivity to their smartphone, laptop, or tablet – that are necessary for their successful adoption.

Hearing Care Professionals are joined by Client Experience Specialists who serve as the first point of contact when they enter a center and help clients make the most of their insurance benefits when it's time to make a purchase.

HearUSA's unique Hear Better Today program provides clients with hearing aids the same day they are evaluated and fitted so they don't have to wait to experience the life changing benefits that hearing aids deliver.

The company's leadership in insurance also enables clients to get the most from their benefits and flexible financing plans further expand access to better hearing. What's more, HearUSA is committed to making sure all clients can immediately experience the benefits of hearing aids with its no-risk trial program.

HearUSA has recently been ranked #1 on Newsweek's Best of the Best category for hearing care and, for two years in a row, HearUSA has been named a Top Hearing Care Retailer in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers in 2023 and 2024.

