Riyadh Hosts 3Rd Global Medical Biotechnology Summit To Propel Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Under the Patronage of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh Hosts 3rd Global Medical Biotechnology Summit to Propel Saudi Vision 2030Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prime – may God protect him – the of National Guard, through its Health Affairs division, is organizing the 3rd edition of the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS-2024) in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, the summit's strategic partner. The event is scheduled to take place from the 8th to the 10th of Jumada I, 1446 AH, corresponding to November 10th to 12th, 2024, in Riyadh.In line with Saudi Vision, the RGMBS aims to enhance sustainable development and bolster the national economy within this vital sector. The summit supports the goals of the National Biotechnology Strategy, launched by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince – may God protect him – at the beginning of 2024. This strategy outlines the Kingdom's vision for advancing biotechnology across key sectors, including medicine, agriculture, environment, and industry, with aspirations to establish the Kingdom as a regional leader in biotechnology in the Middle East and North Africa by 2030 and a global hub by 2040.The biotechnology is one of the centerstones for the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which seeks to foster a vibrant and productive society and a sustainable economy by emphasizing research and technological development, and promoting the values of knowledge, innovation, and science.The summit will feature global leaders and experts in medical biotechnology, alongside representatives from prominent companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Korea, Japan, and other pioneers in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. Esteemed academic organizations and institutions with significant contributions to the biotechnology sector will also participate, solidifying the summit's status as a premier event in the regional and global health landscape.The previous edition of the summit resulted in the signing of 11 cooperation agreements with global entities in medical technology research, vaccine production, and knowledge localization. It also hosted 68 local and international speakers and attracted over 14,300 participants from 128 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit the summit's official website: rgmbs.

