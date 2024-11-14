Doss Law Announces Interactive Two-Part Webinar Series On AB 3108 Compliance And Business Purpose Lending

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doss Law, a leader in mortgage law, announces an interactive two-part webinar series for commercial lenders, brokers, and finance professionals. Presented by Dennis H. Doss, Esq., Managing Partner of Doss Law with over 45 years of experience in lending law and regulatory compliance, this series gives attendees an in-depth look at AB 3108 and business purpose lending standards.

Webinar Part 1 AB 3108 DEEP DIVE Your Compliance Commander: The 'One and Only' Dennis H. Doss, Esq. (keeping you out of jail) THURS., NOV. 21, 1:00PM PST Webinar Part 2 BUSINESS-BUSINESS-BUSINESS PURPOSE The Defining Class on this Topic FRI., NOV. 22, 2:00PM PST

Continue Reading

The first session, "AB 3108 Deep Dive: Your Compliance Commander," will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 1 PM PST. Doss will break down AB 3108, a statute that imposes harsh criminal penalties for business purpose loans determined to be consumer loans. He will address:



The types of properties it applies to

The types of borrowers it applies to

The possible consumer purpose standard used by prosecutors Defenses to criminal liability

Attendees will receive an Attorney Opinion Form (a $499 value) to support their "Advice of Counsel" defense under AB 3108.

The second webinar, "Business-Business-Business Purpose: The Defining Class on this Topic," will be held on Friday, November 22 at 2 PM PST. This interactive session provides a thorough breakdown of business purpose lending, including:



The Categorical Business Purpose Exemptions,

The Numerosity Test and how it applies, Common traps like "Peel the Onion," "Red Truck," "Bad Business," "NewCo," and "Thorny."

Participants will receive a Business Purpose Lending Chart (a $499 value), a specialized resource to guide them through exemptions, tests, and common lending challenges.

"In an industry where there's always another layer of complexity, my goal is simple: cut through the noise and give the real, actionable details and steps needed to stay compliant and avoid serious legal risks," said Doss.

Each webinar is priced at $199. Registration is required for each session, and each includes a live Q&A with Doss.

Register online at

About Doss Law

Doss Law, LLP, has been the most trusted advocate in the mortgage industry since 1983, specializing in real estate finance. The firm offers expert legal services in loan documentation and compliance for both private and institutional lenders nationwide. Doss Law represents many of the top hard and private money lenders, including clients managing hundreds of millions of dollars. For over 40 years, the firm has been a reliable partner, guiding clients through both standard and complex transactions, while adapting to changing market conditions. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Virginia Bush

Sr. VP of Marketing

Doss Law

(949) 966-2050

Website:

class="dnr"> Follow us on href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">LinkedI



SOURCE Doss Law

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED