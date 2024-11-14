CEDES And FIELDBOSS Partner To Deliver Groundbreaking Iot Integration For The Elevator Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDES, a Swiss pioneer in intelligent IoT solutions and the original of elevator light curtains, and FIELDBOSS, the leading Microsoft-based field service for elevator contractors, today announced a transformative partnership. Their innovative integration connects CEDES Elevate's IoT-powered insights with FIELDBOSS's advanced field service tools, offering a complete system to optimize the elevator industry's safety, compliance, and service efficiency.

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEDES , a Swiss pioneer in intelligent IoT solutions and the original manufacturer of elevator light curtains, and FIELDBOSS , the leading Microsoft-based field service platform for elevator contractors, today announced a transformative partnership. Their innovative integration connects CEDES Elevate's IoT-powered insights with FIELDBOSS's advanced field service tools, offering a complete system to optimize the elevator industry's safety, compliance, and service efficiency.

This first-of-its-kind integration combines real-time data with actionable insights, allowing elevator companies to remain proactive in their maintenance efforts while reducing downtime and improving safety outcomes for passengers and technicians. This partnership seamlessly integrates insights and actions by combining CEDES' advanced IoT technology, FIELDBOSS' mobile field technology, and Microsoft's Power Automate, Power BI, and Copilot. This powerful combination delivers contractors and their customers unparalleled efficiency, enhanced decision-making, and a genuinely innovative service experience-all at a fraction of traditional costs.

A Vision for the Future of Elevator Service

CEDES CEO Patrick Bass shared his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking collaboration:

"We are bringing together the FIELDBOSS operating system and the elevator health insights from CEDES Elevate to provide a complete closed-loop integration of IoT, data, service activities and then service outcomes. This empowers every elevator company in the world to streamline their maintenance activities. Putting these two pieces together will allow our customers to benefit from the full value of each solution and achieve meaningful automated business outcomes."

Commitment to Industry Excellence

Both CEDES and FIELDBOSS bring a long-standing history of innovation and dedication to the elevator industry. With its legacy as the original manufacturer of the elevator light curtain, CEDES has consistently set the standard for safety and technological advancement. FIELDBOSS, as the only Microsoft-based field service solution designed specifically for elevator contractors, is known for helping businesses stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to evolving technology. Together, the companies are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in elevator monitoring and service management.

FIELDBOSS CEO Jonathan Taub highlighted the revolutionary potential of the partnership:

"Elevator IoT is a game-changer for the industry. By combining CEDES' Swiss-quality intelligent IoT solutions with FIELDBOSS's robust contractor management platform, we deliver actionable insights that empower contractors to drive efficiency and improve service outcomes. This partnership underscores our commitment to using technology to elevate the industry and sets a new standard for intelligent, connected service."

Changing the Landscape of Elevator Monitoring and Maintenance

The integration of CEDES Elevate with FIELDBOSS delivers several key benefits:



Streamlined Maintenance : Real-time data-driven insights directly tied to service actions and outcomes.

Increased Safety: Continuous IoT monitoring and predictive analytics enhance passenger and technician safety by addressing potential risks before they escalate.

Improved Compliance: Automated tracking and reporting tools ensure contractors stay ahead of regulatory requirements while maintaining proactive maintenance schedules.

Cost-Effective Solutions: Powerful tools powered by Microsoft technology at a fraction of traditional costs. Enhanced Reliability: The trusted expertise of CEDES and FIELDBOSS delivers industry-leading tools to elevate the standard of service.

As a result of this partnership, elevator companies can seamlessly integrate IoT insights with service operations, setting a new benchmark for safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

About CEDES:

The CEDES Group offers its innovative solutions for elevators, escalators, industrial doors, and warehouse management systems in more than 60 countries. It develops intelligent and safe sensing, control and communication systems that provide actionable data streams for higher operational and maintenance efficiency. The product portfolio ranges from simple optical sensors, through highly complex 3D camera systems in cutting-edge ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology, to complete safety-related control systems and smart IoT-enabling devices.

About FIELDBOSS:

FIELDBOSS is a leading provider of field service management solutions for elevator and HVAC contractors. The company offers a comprehensive, integrated platform designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve customer satisfaction. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, FIELDBOSS continues to set new industry standards in the field service management sector.

