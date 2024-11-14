Heartcore Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 2024 Net Income Increased 526% to $10.8 Million

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or“the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights



Regained compliance with Listing Requirements

Expanded CMS platform offering into a SaaS delivery model

Entered into a sales collaboration with Tosho Computer Systems Co., Ltd.

Announced transition from annual contracts to multi-year agreements for core software business contracts

Partnered with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation to enhance website development service capabilities

Achieved top market share in Japan for nine consecutive years

Awarded new contract from Fourmix Co., Ltd. to implement CMS platform

Announced Go IPO Client, SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Partnered with INCUDATA Corp. to enhance corporate digital marketing strategies

Announced Go IPO Client, BloomZ Inc., began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Authorized second dividend payment of $0.02 per share Partnered with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to offer combined package of HeartCore CMS and GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud

Management Commentary

“I am pleased to announce the strongest quarter of HeartCore's history, supported by the progress made across our Go IPO business,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno.“The third quarter saw two new Go IPO clients successfully listed on the Nasdaq. The warrants and ordinary shares received from these deals contributed to our highest financial results since the inception of the service, driving us into profitable operations for the quarter and year-to-date. This quarter's results showcased the immense value of our consulting business, and with an optimistic outlook on the U.S. IPO market for Japanese companies, we anticipate closing additional deals over the next several months that will further support the growth of our Go IPO business. We continue to remain in serious discussions with prospective Go IPO clients and look forward to sharing future wins as they come.”

“We also accomplished key developments in our software business, positioning us for sustained and predictable growth in the coming quarters. First, we transitioned towards offering multi-year software licensing agreements to our customers, a move designed to generate recurring revenue streams and enhance our margin profile. Furthermore, we added a SaaS delivery model for our CMS platform designed to support our sales and marketing team to tap into a new pool of prospective customers. While Go IPO contains the prospect of significant upside, our adjustments in the software business model are intended to create more stable, durable, and long-term revenue for future quarters. We look forward to continuing driving growth across both arms of the business and carrying this momentum into 2025.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues increased 281% to $17.9 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to revenue from warrants and ordinary shares associated with the successful listing of two Go IPO consulting service clients.

Gross profit increased 1,640% to $14.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned reason above.

Operating expenses decreased to $2.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to lower selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.

Net income increased 526% to $10.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million on December 31, 2023.

Nine-Months 2024 Financial Results

Revenues increased 46% to $27.0 million compared to $18.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily because revenue recognized from warrants and ordinary shares associated with the successful listing of two Go IPO consulting service clients in current periods was greater than that of recognized in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross profit increased 117% to $17.3 million compared to $8.0 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned reason above.

Operating expenses decreased to $7.3 million compared to $8.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower selling and general and administrative expenses.

Net income increased 506% to $7.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believed,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

