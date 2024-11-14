(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by S&S Insider, The In Vitro Diagnostics Growth is Driven by Innovations in Automated Diagnostic Tools, Increasing Demand for Early Detection, and Favorable Regulatory Policies Austin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to S&S Insider, The Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size valued at USD 83.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 126.6 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.” The demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) is on the rise due to several factors influencing the healthcare landscape. With healthcare systems around the world grappling with increasing patient volumes and the complexities of various diseases, reliable diagnostic tools have become more crucial than ever. The growing aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are prompting healthcare providers to seek innovative solutions that improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital health platforms into IVD products is revolutionizing the diagnostics field. For instance, A report suggests that over 50% of laboratories are already using AI and machine learning tools in their diagnostic processes, significantly enhancing analytical capabilities. These technological advancements enable faster and more accurate analyses, essential for effective disease management. Additionally, the increasing popularity of home healthcare and point-of-care testing (POCT) solutions is driving market growth as patients demand more convenient testing options. The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of IVD technologies in managing infectious diseases, accelerating their adoption across healthcare settings.





Abbott

bioMérieux SA

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen

Sysmex Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Seegene Inc. DiaSorin S.p.A. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 83.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 126.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

In 2023, the immunoassay segment led the market. The rising incidence of chronic and communicable diseases, along with a growing demand for early diagnosis, has significantly increased the need for immunological methods, especially various types of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs). Additionally, top industry players are ramping up their research and development (R&D) efforts to create innovative immunological diagnostic tools and tests for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) applications. For instance, in October 2023, Sysmex Corporation partnered with Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. to strengthen their R&D, production, clinical development, and marketing initiatives in the immunoassay sector.

The coagulation segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, blood disorders, and autoimmune conditions. Moreover, advancements in devices, including handheld coagulation analyzers like the Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer, are anticipated to enhance workflow efficiency for detection. Key players in the coagulation instruments and tests market comprise Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

By Technology

Immunoassay

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Microbiology

Others

By Test Location

Point of Care

Home-care

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing

Other applications

By End-user

Hospitals

Laboratory

Home Care

Others

Regional Landscape

In 2023, North America dominated the market and represented 42.2% of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its stronghold throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to North America's growth, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the presence of major industry players, the introduction of new diagnostic tests, and strong government support for healthcare initiatives. For instance, in January 2023, BD and CerTest Biotec received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a PCR-based test aimed at detecting the Mpox virus. Additionally, the increasing demand for genetic testing, particularly in diabetes and cancer for personalized healthcare, is projected to further drive market growth in North America in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This expansion is likely to be fueled by improving economic conditions, a rapidly expanding middle-class population, supportive government policies, and fast-paced urbanization. For example, in October 2023, Fapon and Halodoc collaborated to enhance the sales and services of in vitro diagnostic products in Indonesia. Furthermore, leaders in the Asia Pacific are increasingly interested in forming partnerships with local companies in developing nations to broaden their market presence throughout the region.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. finalized its acquisition of LumiraDx's point-of-care diagnostics platform for USD 295 million. This move enables Roche to utilize LumiraDx's cutting-edge technology, thereby reinforcing its position in the point-of-care diagnostic market.

In December 2023, ARUP Laboratories partnered with Medicover to enhance diagnostic and healthcare services across Europe. Through this collaboration, ARUP Laboratories introduced the AAV5 DetectCDx, developed in partnership with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., to help identify suitable therapies for patients with severe hemophilia A.









