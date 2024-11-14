What's Driving Growth In The UAE Cold Chain Market And Cold Transport In Dubai And Abu Dhabi? : Makreo Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Makreo Research and Consulting

UAE Cold Chain thrives with strategic hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, driven by advanced logistics infrastructure and rising demand for cold storage.

- Ruchika RanaMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UAE Cold Chain Market has shown significant growth, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.42% from 2020 to 2023. As a cornerstone of the country's logistics sector, the market benefits from the UAE's strategic location, growing population, and escalating demand for temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. Essential to preserving the integrity of perishable goods, the UAE Cold Chain Logistics Market employs approximately 5,000 professionals across cold storage, transportation, and logistics operations.The UAE's cold storage market is concentrated in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where nearly two-thirds of facilities are located. Key logistics hubs like Jebel Ali Free Zone and Khalifa Industrial Zone drive the nation's cold chain infrastructure. Many warehouses are situated in free zones such as JAFZA, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), Dubai Industrial City (DIC), and Al Aweer, supporting sector growth and enhancing regional logistics capabilities.* Request Free Sample Report *UAE Cold Chain Logistics Market: Advancing Infrastructure and Growth Opportunities -The UAE's advanced logistics infrastructure supports the growth of its Cold Chain Market, with world-class roads, ports, airports, and specialized storage facilities ensuring the smooth transport of temperature-sensitive goods in sectors like pharmaceuticals, food, and agriculture. Managed by both local and international operators, the UAE Cold Storage Infrastructure offers efficient and reliable services.The 900 km Etihad Rail, launched in March 2023, enhances the UAE Cold Chain Logistics Market by improving goods movement across the Emirates. This expansion meets the rising demand for cold storage and transport, positioning Dubai's Cold Chain Sector for growth and offering investment opportunities in digital capabilities, economic competitiveness, and sustainability.Etihad Rail: Strengthening the UAE Cold Chain Market and Logistics Network -Etihad Rail, established in 2009, is the UAE's national railway system linking all seven Emirates and extending to five GCC countries. It manages the planning, construction, and operation of freight and passenger services, providing a safe, efficient transport network that supports the UAE Cold Chain Market by meeting global standards.By offering a modern transportation system, Etihad Rail enhances the UAE Logistics and Transportation Market, facilitating trade and the movement of goods, including temperature-sensitive products, across the region. This infrastructure drives the growth of the UAE Cold Chain Market and strengthens the country's logistics capabilities.UAE as a Leading Global Transport and Logistics Hub -The UAE is a dynamic global hub for transport and logistics, with some of the busiest facilities in the Middle East and Africa. Its ports are well-connected to road and air networks, supported by Emirates and Etihad Airlines for global cargo and freight shipments. The UAE has 12 commercial trading ports with 310 berths and a cargo capacity of 80 million tonnes. Notable ports include Zayed Port, Mina Rashid, Jebel Ali Port, Khor Fakkan, Mina Saqr (Ras Al Khaimah), Fujairah Port, and Khalifa Port.UAE as a Premier Warehousing Hub -The UAE has become a leading warehousing hub, offering advanced facilities, strategic locations, business-friendly policies, and investment in modern solutions, making it an attractive destination for companies in the Middle East and Africa.‣ Warehousing Infrastructure: The UAE provides diverse warehousing options, including free zone, bonded, and temperature-controlled warehouses, with key hubs at Dubai Logistics City, Dubai World Central, and Jebel Ali Free Zone.‣ Future Developments: The growth of e-commerce, cold chain logistics, and pharmaceutical storage will drive market expansion, with automation, robotics, and AI enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.Top Industrial & Logistics Zones in the UAE -The UAE is a key global shipping hub, strategically linking the East and West. Its transport, logistics, warehousing, and trading sectors are vital and among the busiest in the world, particularly within its free zones.Key free zones for trading, shipping, logistics, and warehousing in the UAE include:Sharjah Airport International Freezone (SAIF)Sharjah Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA)Jebel Ali Freezone (JAFZA) in DubaiKhalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD)Ajman Freezone (AFZ)Other notable industrial and logistics zones are:Dubai Investments Park (DIP)Dubai World Central (DWC)National Industrial Park (NIP)Dubai Industrial City (DIC)Dubai Industrial City: Advancing Industrial Growth and Warehousing SolutionsDubai Industrial City (DIC), part of Dubai Wholesale City, is one of the largest industrial zones in Dubai. It focuses on light and medium manufacturing industries, including food and beverage, metals, machinery, logistics, chemicals, and mineral products.UAE Cities Boost Cold Storage Capacity to Meet Rising DemandDubai:‣ Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA): A major logistics hub with ongoing cold storage developments.‣ Dubai South: A rapidly expanding industrial area near Al Maktoum International Airport.Abu Dhabi:‣ Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD): A significant area for cold storage investments due to its strategic location for international trade.Sharjah:‣ Hamriyah Free Zone: Attracting investments in cold storage to support various sectors including food and healthcare.Ajman:‣ Ajman Free Zone (AFZ): Expanding cold storage capabilities in its industrial zones to meet growing demand.Fujairah:‣ Port and Free Zone Areas: Emerging as key locations for cold storage due to its strategic eastern coast position.Ras Al Khaimah (RAK):‣ Industrial and Logistics Areas: Building cold storage capacity, with a focus on attracting industrial investments.Makreo Research's report,“UAE Cold Chain Market Size and Forecast (2019-2029) ,” offers an in-depth analysis of the UAE cold chain market, examining its historical performance, current trends, and future growth drivers. The report analyzes the impact of economic, political, technological, and demographic factors, alongside logistics, warehousing trends, and rental rates. It provides a detailed breakdown of cold storage prevalence, market segments, and key locations, highlighting major players and their strategies. The report also covers challenges, opportunities, and offers a future outlook, providing stakeholders with valuable insights for strategic investments.Emirates Covered:‣ Abu Dhabi Emirate‣ Dubai Emirate‣ Sharjah Emirate‣ Ajman EmirateMarket Segmentation Covered:‣ by Type of Temperature-Controlled Storage‣ by Emirates‣ by Application‣ by Food Sector‣ by PharmaceuticalsCompanies Covered:‣ Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C‣ Dubai Ports (DP) World‣ Gulf Agency Company Ltd. (GAC)‣ Emirates SkyCargoMore...

Saurabh Adsule

Makreo Research and Consulting

+91 96196 99069

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.