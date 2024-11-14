South African Company Wins Global Recognition At The Learning Technologies Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Leaf Technologies at the Technologies Awards Ceremony 2024.

New Leaf Technologies attended the Learning Technologies Awards in London for its nomination for the Best Use of Learning Data Analytics.

- Sonja Hindly, National Learning & Development Manager at Wellness Warehouse

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness Warehouse, South Africa's leading health and wellness retailer, had embarked on an ambitious training program to upskill its vast and diverse workforce. However, measuring training impact and outcomes remained a cumbersome, manual process, and they needed a more streamlined solution. They engaged New Leaf Technologies, South Africa's top eLearning service provider , for an advanced learning data analytics system that could collate and package data generated by the Learning Management System (LMS) in a more user-friendly format.

New Leaf Technologies was proud to offer Wellness Warehouse its proprietary Training Intelligence System (TIS) – an advanced real-time data analytics program that unlocks complete insight into training data through customisable visual reporting dashboards.

After implementing the Training Intelligence System, course completion rates jumped from 25% to 99.79%, and course completion time decreased from 180 days to 9 days. The automated reporting system saved the Wellness Warehouse team approximately 40 hours per L&D report, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Sonja Hindly, National Learning & Development Manager at Wellness Warehouse, said:“The TIS is a game changer for us. The customised dashboard addresses multiple training challenges, has alleviated a considerable manual administrative burden, and, importantly, enabled us to deliver on our commitment to keep our customers safe and supported on their health journeys.”

A key differentiator of the TIS is that it gathers various L&D data sets – like learning experience and performance data – to create training reports that provide a holistic view of the learning and operational ecosystem. Using these data outputs – accessible from the LMS analytics dashboard and packaged into user-friendly, visual training reports – Wellness Warehouse could define its approach to learning iteratively over time and action training interventions and content improvements.

The insights and efficiencies gained through the New Leaf Technologies' TIS have set a new standard for how L&D data can enhance learning and development efforts, ultimately leading to a more knowledgeable, skilled, and productive workforce.

After being nominated at the prestigious Learning Technologies Awards 2024 , held in London on 13 November, Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies, said:“We like to believe that we are at the forefront of the African learning renaissance, and this nomination is testament to that. Through our edtech solutions, we are dedicated to reshaping workplace learning in South Africa, making it more accessible, engaging and transformative.”

About New Leaf Technologies:

New Leaf Technologies is an eLearning company based in South Africa. It provides top-of-the-line learning software and services to corporations, training companies, and educational institutions. The company offers tailor-made course content, turnkey design, and production services that create holistic eLearning experiences. For more information, visit newleaftech.

About The Learning Technologies Awards:

The Learning Technologies Awards is an annual awards programme celebrating the most recognisable, memorable, and life-changing eLearning worldwide. The 2024 event featured entries across 20 categories, and over 800 attendees gathered in London on 13 November 2024 to celebrate excellence in L&D. For more information, visit co.

