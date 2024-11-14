Indian Players Excel In Multiple Categories As AIPA Launches World Pickleball Championship Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Indian players won multiple medals in various categories in the inaugural edition of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series leg being played at the iconic Club of India (CCI) here. Running from November 12 to 17, this landmark event, powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), brings over 55 international players from 16 countries to Indian soil, marking the championship's debut in India after successful legs in Vietnam and Bali.

Conducted by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), the event opened with impressive performances from Indian players, highlighting India's emerging prowess in the sport.

In the Boys' Under-14 Advanced Plus category, Neel Linge emerged victorious with a gold medal, closely followed by Aarisha Aga Choubey, who took silver. The Boys' Under-18 Advanced Plus category saw Ritam Chawla claim gold while Shourya Kukrecha earned silver, underscoring the impressive level of young talent in the tournament.

In the girls' competitions, Anushka Chhabra secured gold in the Under-14 Advanced Plus category, with Jahnavi Iyer winning silver. In the Under-18 girls' category, Agnimitra Bhavatosh Bhattacharya achieved the top spot, earning gold, and Naomi Amalsadiwala followed closely with silver.

Among the men's singles competitors, Rohit Patil claimed gold in the 19+ Advanced category, with Christian Josua Luna taking home silver. In the Men's Singles Advanced Plus 35+ category, Manickavasagam Sethu emerged with gold, while Aditya Doshi claimed silver. The 50+ Men's Advanced category was dominated by Gordon Watson, who won gold, and Ajay Kumar, who took silver.

The doubles section featured thrilling performances. Aaradhya Satpute and Neel Linge claimed the top prize in the Junior Mixed Doubles Under-14 Advanced Plus category, with Shravan Wankhade and Shivannya Pardeshi securing silver. Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala won gold in the Junior Mixed Doubles Under-18 Advanced category, showcasing their strong partnership and competitive spirit.

In the Mixed Doubles 35+ Advanced category, Debbie Dcruz and Samrat Kapur took gold, with silver going to Pooja Rao and Anand K. In the Women's Singles competitions, Kavya J. captured gold in the 19+ Advanced category, while Pakhi Bhatt took silver. In the Women's Singles 35+ Advanced category, Shraddha Damani clinched gold, with Sindoor Mittal earning silver.

Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and the WPC Series, expressed his excitement for this milestone event.

“Bringing the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series to India for the first time is truly exciting. India has a vibrant and passionate sports culture, and pickleball's rapid growth here makes this an ideal setting for our players. We're thrilled with the enthusiasm and support from AIPA and our partners, and I'm confident this will be a memorable week that showcases pickleball's global reach,” he said.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, echoed these sentiments.“We are delighted to partner with such iconic brands and institutions for the World Pickleball Championship, making this a proud moment for the sport in our country. This WPC Series promises to be a landmark event, cementing India's place on the global pickleball stage. With our partners' enthusiastic support, we aim to create an unforgettable experience for players and the growing pickleball community worldwide.”